Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Mark Stankus, 44 – of High Street in Littlehampton – has been described by a detective inspector as a ‘dangerous, predatory offender’ who ‘posed a clear and repeated risk to women’.

Stankus was apprehended after an ‘extraordinary act of bravery’ by a female police officer – who was attacked herself – Sussex Police said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson explained: “On September 2, 2023, police received a report of a woman having been sexually assaulted while walking alone through Littlehampton town centre at night.

Mark Stankus, 44 – of High Street in Littlehampton – has been described by a detective inspector as a ‘dangerous, predatory offender’ who ‘posed a clear and repeated risk to women’. Photo: Sussex Police

“She was followed and grabbed by an unknown man, who sexually assaulted her, pushed her to the ground and fled the scene.

“CCTV footage showed the man loitering in the town centre for around an hour, before following her into a residential area.

“Despite a search of the area by police, he could not be located.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police said the suspect was also captured on CCTV following other women around the town centre.

Stankus tailed the female police officer for over 30 minutes. Wearing a face covering, he chased after her, grabbed and assaulted her. Photo: Sussex Police

“Suspecting the man posed an ongoing risk to other women, police deployed plain clothes officers to try to catch him,” the police spokesperson said.

"Police officers, in plain clothes, were deployed to Littlehampton town centre.

“In the early hours of Sunday, October 1, CCTV showed one of the officers – a woman in her 20s – being followed by a man who matched the description of the suspect.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stankus tailed the young police officer for ‘over 30 minutes’ through the town centre, along the seafront and into the residential Harsfold Road, police said.

They added: “Wearing a face covering, he chased after her, grabbed and assaulted her.

“He tried to flee the scene but officers nearby, who were involved in the operation, intercepted and arrested him.”

Stankus was subsequently charged with sexual assault and causing actual bodily harm, police said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police said he pleaded guilty to all charges and, Porstmouth Crown Court on Friday, April 19, he was jailed for eight years, given a restraining order and became a registered sex offender for life.

Detective Inspector Amanda Zinyama said: “Mark Stankus is a dangerous, predatory offender who posed a clear and repeated risk to women in Littlehampton.

“The bravery shown by this young female police officer to help catch him cannot be overstated.

“She sacrificed her own safety to trap Stankus and put him behind bars. The streets of Sussex are safer as a result.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I would also like to thank Stankus’ first victim for reporting her frightening ordeal to police and supporting this investigation through to its conclusion.

“This sentence should send a clear message to other predatory offenders that we will stop at nothing to keep the public safe and bring you to justice.”

Detective Chief Superintendent Richard McDonagh said this investigation is a ‘prime example of how seriously’ Sussex Police take ‘all reports of sexual assault’.

He added: “Initial enquiries into the first incident suggested a dangerous individual was at large, and a dedicated patrol strategy was swiftly put in place to apprehend him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The coordinated operation brought together a number of teams, making sure we had officers in the right area, at the right time, to make an arrest.

“I would like to commend all involved for their outstanding work in making the streets of Littlehampton a safer place.”

If you are a victim of a crime, please report it to the police online or via 101. Always call 999 in an emergency.