Littlehampton sexual assault: Suspect named and charged after young woman targeted

A Littlehampton man has been arrested and charged in connection with a sexual assault of a young woman in the West Sussex town.
By Sam Morton
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 15:12 BST
Sussex Police said a woman in her 20s was walking along Harsfold Road at around 12.30am on Sunday (October 1) when she was ‘approached by an unknown man’.

“He sexually and physically assaulted her, before attempting to flee the scene,” a police spokesperson said.

"Officers nearby were able to arrest him in nearby Sea Road and take him into custody.”

Sussex Police. Photo: Stock image / National WorldSussex Police. Photo: Stock image / National World
Police said the suspect has since been charged with a ‘number of sexual offences’.

“Mark Stankus, 44, of High Street in Littlehampton, has now been charged with sexual assault, an offence with intent to commit a sexual offence and assault occasioning actual bodily harm and remanded in custody,” police added.

"He will appear at Crawley Magistrates’ Court today (October 3).”

Detective Inspector Amanda Zinyama said women ‘should be free to walk alone’ without ‘fear of being attacked’.

She added: “If you feel unsafe or uncomfortable in a particular area, you can report it anonymously via the StreetSafe app so we and our partners can put appropriate safety measures in place.

“To report crime, please contact us online or via 101. Always dial 999 in an emergency.”