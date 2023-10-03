A Littlehampton man has been arrested and charged in connection with a sexual assault of a young woman in the West Sussex town.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sussex Police said a woman in her 20s was walking along Harsfold Road at around 12.30am on Sunday (October 1) when she was ‘approached by an unknown man’.

“He sexually and physically assaulted her, before attempting to flee the scene,” a police spokesperson said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Officers nearby were able to arrest him in nearby Sea Road and take him into custody.”

Sussex Police. Photo: Stock image / National World

Police said the suspect has since been charged with a ‘number of sexual offences’.

“Mark Stankus, 44, of High Street in Littlehampton, has now been charged with sexual assault, an offence with intent to commit a sexual offence and assault occasioning actual bodily harm and remanded in custody,” police added.

"He will appear at Crawley Magistrates’ Court today (October 3).”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Inspector Amanda Zinyama said women ‘should be free to walk alone’ without ‘fear of being attacked’.

She added: “If you feel unsafe or uncomfortable in a particular area, you can report it anonymously via the StreetSafe app so we and our partners can put appropriate safety measures in place.