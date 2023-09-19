A major police investigation is underway after two women were sexually assaulted in Littlehampton.

Sussex Police said both victims ‘did not suffer any injuries’ and have been supported by specially-trained officers after the incidents, which happened exactly two weeks apart.

A spokesperson for the force said: “Police are appealing for information following two reports of sexual assault in Littlehampton.

“A woman was approached from behind in Granville Road by an unknown man who assaulted her, on Saturday, September 2, at about 10.50pm.

Sussex Police has launched an investigation. Photo: National World / stock image

“The suspect is described as a skinny white man, between 5ft 7in and 5ft 10in. He wore a dark zip-up jumper with a black scarf and black baseball cap.

“Then on Saturday, September 16, at around 10.30pm, a woman was assaulted in a similar manner in an alleyway off Windward Close.

“The suspect is described as a 5ft 11in white man of medium build, wearing a black Adidas tracksuit with white stripes on the sleeves.”

Police said ‘extensive searches and house-to-house enquiries’ were completed at both scenes and ‘the investigations are ongoing’.