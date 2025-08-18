Littlehampton teen charged with sending ‘grossly offensive’ and ‘obscene’ message

By Matt Pole
Published 18th Aug 2025, 10:40 BST
A teenager has been sentenced following an incident in Littlehampton, Sussex Police has said.

“The 17-year-old boy, who lives in the town, was charged with sending a message that was grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character under section 127 of the Communications Act 2003, and possession of cannabis,” a police statement read.

“He pleaded guilty to both offences and appeared before Worthing Youth Court on Thursday 14 August, where he was given a 12-month Youth Referral Order, which is aimed to address the offences committed and prevent future offending through a series of conditions.

“He cannot be named for legal reasons.”

