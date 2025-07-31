Littlehampton tenants 'safeguarded' from dangerous conditions, Council says

Arun District Council

Tenants in Littlehampton have been protected from dangerous living conditions after enforcement action taken by Arun District Council, a spokesperson has said.

Following repeated inspections of a flat in Bayford Road, Littlehampton, council officers identified a number of serious issues, including damp, mould growth and excessive cold, as well as disrepair to windows and external doors.

An improvement notice was served to landlords under the the Housing Act 2004, requiring remedial works to be completed to ensure the property met acceptable living standards.

When Ms Vilma Edmonds, the sole director of Meynell Limited and landlord responsible for the property, failed to comply with the notice the council pursued legal action to uphold tenants' rights and ensure accountability.

On 29 May 2025, Crawley Magistrates Court found both Meynell Limited and Ms Edmonds guilty in their absence. They were ordered to pay a combined total of £16,267, which includes fines, victim surcharges, and costs awarded to the council.

Councillor Amanda Worne, Chair of the Environment Committee at Arun District Council, said: "This outcome sends a clear message: Arun District Council will not hesitate to take action where landlords neglect their legal responsibilities. The health and safety of tenants is a priority, and the council remains committed to ensuring that all rented accommodation in the district is safe, secure, and maintained to a high standard."