Livestock attack in Horsham: Sheep subjected to vicious attack by dog in Owlbeech Woods put down
Horsham District Council has reported that one of its sheep at Owlbeech Woods was subjected to a vicious attack by a dog this week, and has had to be put down.
The attack took place on Monday, November 7. Horsham District Council has urged any witnesses to the incident to please notify them by emailing [email protected] .
This is the second time this year that an out-of-control dog has caused the death of one of Horsham District Council’s sheep.
In a separate incident this week, a person was knocked to the ground by a dog at Chesworth Farm. Luckily no harm was caused, but it could have been more serious.
Horsham District Council has reminded dog owners to ensure their pets are under control at all times and if they do not have good recall, then they should be walked on a lead.