Lock broken and and bike stolen in Southwick

A lock was broken and a bike was stolen in Southwick during the week, police said.

Officers explained that the bike was secured in Albion Street when its lock was broken and it was taken from its rack, although the victim was able to intercept the thief and recover his bike, causing the suspect to flee the scene empty-handed.

The incident happened between 11.20am-12.45pm on Wednesday, April 25, according to police.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Damage was caused to the bike and its lock during the theft.

Sussex Police said: "Investigating officers believe the man pictured has information that could assist their ongoing enquiries and ask him, or anyone who recognises him, to get in touch. Anyone with information can contact police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 1595 of 26/04." Picture from Sussex Police

“Investigating officers believe the man pictured has information that could assist their ongoing enquiries and ask him, or anyone who recognises him, to get in touch. Anyone with information can contact police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 1595 of 26/04.”

