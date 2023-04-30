Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Jeff Stelling leaving Sky Sports after 30 years with Soccer Saturday
4 hours ago Hardcore coronation fans already camped outside Buckingham Palace
5 hours ago One dead and seven injured in Cornwall nightclub knife attack
8 hours ago Ferry runs aground with baby on board after smoke in engine room
8 hours ago Coronation Street actress Barbara Young dies aged 92
1 day ago Eurovision acts land in Liverpool ahead of Song Contest

Lock broken and and bike stolen in Southwick

A lock was broken and a bike was stolen in Southwick during the week, police said.

Jacob Panons
By Jacob Panons
Published 30th Apr 2023, 17:08 BST
Updated 30th Apr 2023, 17:08 BST

Officers explained that the bike was secured in Albion Street when its lock was broken and it was taken from its rack, although the victim was able to intercept the thief and recover his bike, causing the suspect to flee the scene empty-handed.

The incident happened between 11.20am-12.45pm on Wednesday, April 25, according to police.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Damage was caused to the bike and its lock during the theft.

Most Popular
Sussex Police said: “Investigating officers believe the man pictured has information that could assist their ongoing enquiries and ask him, or anyone who recognises him, to get in touch. Anyone with information can contact police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 1595 of 26/04.” Picture from Sussex PoliceSussex Police said: “Investigating officers believe the man pictured has information that could assist their ongoing enquiries and ask him, or anyone who recognises him, to get in touch. Anyone with information can contact police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 1595 of 26/04.” Picture from Sussex Police
Sussex Police said: “Investigating officers believe the man pictured has information that could assist their ongoing enquiries and ask him, or anyone who recognises him, to get in touch. Anyone with information can contact police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 1595 of 26/04.” Picture from Sussex Police

“Investigating officers believe the man pictured has information that could assist their ongoing enquiries and ask him, or anyone who recognises him, to get in touch. Anyone with information can contact police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 1595 of 26/04.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

READ THIS:

Endangered species once thought to be extinct found in Sussex

Section of major West Sussex road closed and man taken to hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries following collision

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Section of A27 closed for emergency repairs following collision