1. Harry Leigh, 19, of Mountbatten Close, Hastings

Harry Leigh convicted of raping a girl in Hastings and pleaded guilty to five counts of inciting four girls to engage in sexual activity, eight counts of causing seven girls to watch a sexual act and three counts of making indecent images of children. He was jailed for 14 years, eight of which will be spent in custody.

Picture: Sussex Police

