Locked up in July - 12 of the most high profile criminals jailed in Sussex
Here is a round-up of some of the most serious court sentencings in Sussex in July.
All sentencing details are accurate at time of convictions. Hover your mouse over the pictures to read the full picture caption. All pictures provided by Sussex Police.
Luke Smith, 27, a labourer of no fixed address, was convicted at Hove Crown Court of the rape of a young woman in Hastings Old Town on December 15 2018, said Sussex Police. He was sentenced to 13 years in prison on July 12.
John Lyon, 53, of Leeward Road, Worthing, crashed into another vehicle while almost five times the legal drink-drive limit in Littlehampton Road, Worthing, on February 27, said police. He was sentenced to 24 weeks in jail and disqualified from driving for five years.
Alan Porter, 58, a lorry driver, of Onslow Drive, Ferring, was sentenced at Hove Crown Court on July 12 to a 21-year prison sentence for a series of online sexual offences involving children in the Philippines, said police.
Jason King, 42, unemployed, of Heybourne Road, Brighton, was sentenced at Brighton Crown Court on 9 July to a one-year prison sentence for the theft of a purse from a vulnerable elderly woman in a supermarket, said police.