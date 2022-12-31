It has been another busy year for judges, juries and magistrates across Sussex.
Here we take a look at some of the criminals locked up during the first third of the year.
All of the information below comes from either Sussex Police or our reporters attending court in person.
1. Locked up in Sussex 2022: These are some of the criminals jailed between January and April
Photo: Sussex Police
Darren Burdfield, 39, a building labourer, of Barnet Way, Worthing, threatened two shop workers with a gun during a robbery and has been jailed for five years. Shortly after midnight on December 14 2021, staff had just locked up at the Tesco petrol station in New Road, Durrington, and had set the alarm as per the daily routine. They made their way across the main car park to their vehicle and got in. At this point, they were approached by an unknown man who smashed the driver’s side window with a hammer. He pointed a gun in the face of the driver, demanded their personal belongings and told them to get out of the car. He then ordered them back to the petrol station to deactivate the alarm, where he loaded a quantity of cash and cigarettes into two ‘bag for life’ bags before leaving the premises
Photo: Sussex Police
Police said Kamil Zieba, 42, was driving on May 21, 2020 when his vehicle struck Jennifer Davies, 69, from Hove. Mrs Davies, who was attempting to cross the road, suffered serious injuries and died in hospital two days later. Police said Zieba was charged with causing death by careless driving and at Hove Crown Court he pleaded guilty to the charge on the day he was due to stand trial. He was found not guilty of causing death by dangerous driving. His Honour Judge David Rennie sentenced Zieba, of Waterloo Street, Hove, to three years and six months in prison, and disqualified him from driving for four years and nine months. Police said Zieba was told he would have to take an extended retest should be wish to re-obtain his licence to drive. The court was shown footage of Zieba’s driving where he repeatedly drove with his hands off the steering wheel, rolled cigarettes, ate and drank, used a mobile phone and checked notes while driving. Police said it showed his vehicle mounting pavements, sometimes with double yellow lines, reversing from a cul-de-sac into a main road, and other inconsiderate manoeuvres.
Photo: Sussex Police
Kevin Long, 65, of Binstead Close, Eastbourne, was sentenced to 27 years in crown court, Eastbourne, for sexually abusing and neglecting five children over a number of years. He was found guilty on 22 counts, including rape sexual assault and child neglect, after an eight day trial, police said. The court heard how Long took advantage of his access to the five children, all aged between six and 15 at the time and living at different addresses in Eastbourne. He treated the boys with cruelty and subjected the girls to regular series of sexual offences, police said. It was only when one of the victims disclosed for the first time what happened to her and the others that police were able to carry out a full investigation, a police spokesperson said.
Photo: Sussex Police