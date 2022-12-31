3. Locked up in Sussex 2022: These are some of the criminals jailed between January and April

Police said Kamil Zieba, 42, was driving on May 21, 2020 when his vehicle struck Jennifer Davies, 69, from Hove. Mrs Davies, who was attempting to cross the road, suffered serious injuries and died in hospital two days later. Police said Zieba was charged with causing death by careless driving and at Hove Crown Court he pleaded guilty to the charge on the day he was due to stand trial. He was found not guilty of causing death by dangerous driving. His Honour Judge David Rennie sentenced Zieba, of Waterloo Street, Hove, to three years and six months in prison, and disqualified him from driving for four years and nine months. Police said Zieba was told he would have to take an extended retest should be wish to re-obtain his licence to drive. The court was shown footage of Zieba’s driving where he repeatedly drove with his hands off the steering wheel, rolled cigarettes, ate and drank, used a mobile phone and checked notes while driving. Police said it showed his vehicle mounting pavements, sometimes with double yellow lines, reversing from a cul-de-sac into a main road, and other inconsiderate manoeuvres.

Photo: Sussex Police