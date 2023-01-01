3. Locked up in Sussex 2022: These are some of the criminals jailed between May and August

A prolific burglar with a taste for collectible trainers has been jailed for six years, after admitting a string of theft offences across Brighton. Derek Antwi, 29, of Upper Hollingdean Road, would wear stolen clothes from previous break-ins, while carrying out multiple raids across the city- leaving muddy footprints from limited edition Nike Airforce 1s. They included a pair of limited edition tan and blue Airforce 1s that were found in Antwi's flat. Investigators also linked Antwi's break-ins by a pattern of entering through the back of properties, smashing through patio doors and ransacking rooms in his search for valuables. Antwi was involved in a series of incidents in which a bank card was stolen, as well as bikes. He also threatened to stab two residents of Silverdale Road after they disturbed him stealing two bicycles from their shed, andwas chased away by residents of a property in Stanford Road, having stolen some trainers from a front doorstep and burgled a property next door. Antwi was arrested on January 18 following a report of two bikes worth £6,500 being stolen from a garage in Westbourne Gardens. When Antwi was arrested shortly after, he had a receipt from a pawnbrokers in his pocket showing he had sold one of the bikes for just £120, and he still had the cash.

Photo: Sussex Police