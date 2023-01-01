It has been another busy year for judges, juries and magistrates across Sussex.
Here we take a look at some of the criminals locked up during the summer of 2022.
All of the information below comes from either Sussex Police or our reporters attending court in person.
Locked up in Sussex 2022: These are some of the criminals jailed between May and August
A Worthing pensioner, who sexually abused a 'very young girl', will spend four years in jail. Sussex Police said Michael Lamb, 76, has been found guilty of sexual assault by touching on a child under the age of 13, and causing or inciting a child under the age of 13 to engage in sexual activity. Investigating officer Detective Constable Cheyne Garrett said: “The victim showed huge courage to come forward and report [this] which took place when she was a very young girl.” The victim first approached officers in January 2020, police said.Lamb, of Melrose Avenue, Worthing, was arrested and was later charged. He stood trial at Lewes Crown Court earlier this year where a jury found him guilty of all charges, and he was sentenced at Lewes Crown Court on May 5. Police confirmed that Lamb was imprisoned for four years and was put on the sex offenders register. The court also imposed a Sexual Harm Prevention Order which ‘forbids him from having unsupervised contact with children’. This also prevents Lamb from residing or working with children and young people, or approaching or talking with children.
A prolific burglar with a taste for collectible trainers has been jailed for six years, after admitting a string of theft offences across Brighton. Derek Antwi, 29, of Upper Hollingdean Road, would wear stolen clothes from previous break-ins, while carrying out multiple raids across the city- leaving muddy footprints from limited edition Nike Airforce 1s. They included a pair of limited edition tan and blue Airforce 1s that were found in Antwi's flat. Investigators also linked Antwi's break-ins by a pattern of entering through the back of properties, smashing through patio doors and ransacking rooms in his search for valuables. Antwi was involved in a series of incidents in which a bank card was stolen, as well as bikes. He also threatened to stab two residents of Silverdale Road after they disturbed him stealing two bicycles from their shed, andwas chased away by residents of a property in Stanford Road, having stolen some trainers from a front doorstep and burgled a property next door. Antwi was arrested on January 18 following a report of two bikes worth £6,500 being stolen from a garage in Westbourne Gardens. When Antwi was arrested shortly after, he had a receipt from a pawnbrokers in his pocket showing he had sold one of the bikes for just £120, and he still had the cash.
A man who breached a restraining order has been jailed for 12 months. Police were called to an address in Seaford Road, Crawley, on April 11 after receiving a report of a civil dispute involving two people. Officers attended and discovered one of the occupants was Maciej Grzebieniak, 31, of no fixed address. He had been given a five-year restraining order in February 2021 with a single condition not to contact a woman known to him – this was the other person present at the address. Grzebieniak was subsequently arrested and charged with breaching a restraining order. He pleaded guilty and at Lewes Crown Court on May 11, he was sentenced to 12 months’ imprisonment.
