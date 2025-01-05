Locked up in Sussex 2024: These are some of the criminals jailed between September and December

Here we take a look at some of the criminals locked up during the final four months of the year.
All of the information below comes from either Sussex Police or our reporters attending court in person
We take a look at some of the criminals locked up in Sussex during the final four months of 2024.
A driver who deliberately pursued and knocked over a motorcycle rider near Worthing has been sentenced. Darren Kay was angry at a motorcyclist filtering in traffic on the A259 at Ferring. He performed an undertake of vehicles in the outside lane in order to catch up with the rider. His vehicle then swerved towards the rider to knock him off. The rider, a 34-year-old man from Lancing, sustained life-changing injuries and was taken to hospital with a bleed on the brain. Kay, aged 53, admitted causing serious injury by dangerous driving at Lewes Crown Court on September 20. The court was told about how the incident happened at about 4.20pm on March 16, 2023 on the A259 at Ferring. Kay claimed to officers at the scene that he had not seen the motorcycle passing on his inside. But his own dashcam footage recorded how he had pursued the rider and said foul mouthed abuse at the moment of impact. Kay, formerly of Onslow Drive, Ferring, was sentenced to three years and two months in prison. He was disqualified from driving for four years and seven months.
A former West Sussex social worker has been jailed for abusing his position and engaging in sexual communications with vulnerable children. An investigation was launched on March 3 when sexual messages were found on a vulnerable teenage girl's Snapchat account between her and a man later identified as Thomas Weller, 33, from Horsham. The messages were sexual, and continued despite the girl telling Weller she was a child. Weller also offered to buy her alcohol in exchange for sexual acts. The investigation also found Weller had used his position to access personal data. He was arrested on March 24 and further sexual communications were found with another teenage girl on his Snapchat account. Weller was subsequently charged with two counts of sexual communication with a child and misconduct in public office. He pleaded guilty to both counts of sexual communications at Lewes Crown Court on July 5, and admitted the misconduct in public office at the same court on July 31. At the same court on September 27, Weller was jailed for 34 months and given a 10-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order and will be on the Sex Offenders' Register for seven years.
A man has been jailed following a stabbing in Crawley. Police were called to reports of a man with a knife at Dalewood Gardens at around 6.40pm on February 5. Officers attended and discovered a 46-year-old man from Crawley with stab wound. He was taken to hospital. It was heard that Louis Munorrah stabbed the victim following an altercation at an address in Woodfield Road. Munorrah was arrested at the scene and later charged with S18 grievous bodily harm, which he pleaded not guilty for at Lewes Crown Court in March. Following a five-day trial at Lewes Crown Court, starting on September 16, the jury found him guilty. Munorrah, 40, of Woodfield Road, Crawley was sentenced on September 20 to three years and 11 months' imprisonment.