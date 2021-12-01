Locked up in Sussex: Here are some of the criminals jailed in November

These are some of the most serious, high profile and prolific offenders, including a stabbing and sex offender.
All information comes directly from Sussex Police.
1.
Frederick Thomas Lake, 28, of Withyham Road, Cooden, Bexhill, was given a seven-year prison sentence at Lewes Crown Court, having been convicted in August of the rape of a 34-year-old woman at an address in Hastings 2018. He will be a registered sex offender indefinitely, and was also given a Restraining Order for life, prohibiting him from any contact with his victim.
2.
Kemar Maybury, 40, of Dartmouth Crescent in Brighton, was jailed for four years for using children to supply drugs around the city. He He was sought by officers after the mother of a 13-year-old girl, who was found to be a passenger in Maybury’s car, raised concerns about her welfare. A search of the vehicle discovered cannabis and a further search of Maybury’s home address found cannabis plants. An investigation by detectives found Maybury had specifically targeted schools and universities to find young people to exploit, supplying them with drugs and in turn using them to distribute drugs on his behalf. He was charged with taking a child without authority, being concerned in the supply of a Class B drug (cannabis), being in possession of a Class B drug (cannabis) and cultivating cannabis plants. He pleaded guilty to possession of a Class B drug and cultivating cannabis plants and denied the other two charges.
3.
Ashley Roberts-Araujo,19, (left) and Inno Makolo, 21, have been jailed for an attack which left a teenager with life-changing injuries in Eastbourne. Both admitted wounding with intent and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place when they appeared in court on May 21. The charges related to an assault in Terminus Road on Saturday 10 April in which a 17-year-old boy suffered a significant stab wound to the stomach. Makolo, unemployed, of Chatsworth Road, Hackney, was sentenced to six years detention in a young offenders institution and Roberts-Araujo, a scaffolder, of Sutton Way, Kensington, was sentenced to six years imprisonment. Both were also given sentences of six months, to run concurrently with the six year sentences, for possession of offensive weapons.
4.
Gary Fenn, 50, of Saxon Road, Saxmundham, Suffolk, appeared in custody at Hove Crown Court on Friday 5 November and was given a nine-year extended sentence, comprising five years imprisonment and four extended period on prison release licence. He had travelled more than 150 miles to prey on a young girl in West Sussex He had been convicted of sexual assaulting the girl, who was under 13, and of two breaches of Sex Offender Registration Notification requirements. He will also continue to be a registered sex offender for life and was given a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) to last indefinitely, severely restricting his access to children and digital communication devices.