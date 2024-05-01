These are some of the most serious, high profile and prolific offenders who were jailed in Sussex in April 2024.

4 . Locked up in Sussex: These are some of the criminals jailed in April 2024

A prolific shoplifter has been jailed for more than two years following a number of shoplifting incidents in East Sussex. Aron Croft was sentenced to 30 months’ imprisonment when he appeared before Lewes Crown Court on April 18. Croft pleaded guilty to two counts of burglary, two counts of shoplifting and one count of using threatening behaviour to cause distress when he appeared before court on September 21. The court heard that in 2023, Croft went on a shoplifting spree in Kent and East Sussex. On February 8, 2023, Croft entered the Co-op in Cranbrook, Kent and stole spirits worth £400. He entered the Co-op again on August 5, 2023, this time in Fairlight Road, Hastings and stole a number food items worth £46.75. On August 13, 2023, Croft trespassed and went behind the kiosk at the Co-op in Seabourne Road, Bexhill. He stole Tobacco products worth more than £300. Croft returned to the Co-op in Bexhill and stole further Tobacco products on August 20 worth £2,285. It was heard that when he approached the kiosk, he threatened a member of staff and said: “you’re dead, I’m dying soon, I can be dangerous”, causing the shop worker distress. Croft, 35, of no fixed address has now been jailed. When appearing for sentencing, he was also handed a five-year Criminal Behaviour Order. This order prohibits him to enter any retail establishment he has previously committed offences in or has been banned from, as well has wearing anything which obscures his head and face in a retail premises. If he is asked to leave by a store worker, he has to comply and must not act in an anti-social manner. Photo: Sussex Police