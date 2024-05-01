These are some of the most serious, high profile and prolific offenders who were jailed in Sussex in April 2024.

These are some of the most serious, high profile and prolific offenders who were jailed in the fourth month of 2024.
All information comes directly from Sussex Police.
A speeding driver killed a pedestrian at a zebra crossing then drove away and covered the damage to his vehicle. Sharon Abraham reached an estimated 52mph in a 30mph zone driving in a Lexus in Upperton Road, Eastbourne on July 26 last year. He failed to stop for 75-year-old Andrew Forrest who was crossing the road. After striking Mr Forrest, he drove away and did not report the collision to police. The collision happened just hours after Abraham had passed his driving test. He had previously held a driving licence abroad for nine years, and was then required to take a full UK driving test. Tragically, Mr Forrest died as a result of his injuries. At Lewes Crown Court on April 25, Abraham appeared for sentencing after admitting causing death by dangerous driving. The 27-year-old, a student formerly of Compton Street, Eastbourne, was jailed for six years and was disqualified from driving for eight years. The sentence would have been nine years in prison had the case gone to trial, but it was reduced because of Abraham’s early guilty plea. Abraham will also have to take an extended re-test before he can drive again. Photo: Sussex Police
A dangerous driver caused a head-on collision by travelling on the wrong side of the on the A21 at Vinehall Street near Robertsbridge on January 24 last year. Jean Dias was driving a Land Rover that collided with a white Ford Fiesta while travelling on the wrong carriageway. The collision caused the driver of the Ford Fiesta, a 54-year-old man from Hastings, to suffer life-changing injuries. Dias claimed there must have been a vehicle fault that caused his car to veer to the right. But an investigation found no vehicle defects. The most likely cause of the collision was Dias being either distracted or driving in such a careless way for it to be reckless. Careless and dangerous driving are major factors in causing death and serious injury on our roads. At Lewes Crown Court on April 19, Dias, aged 44, formerly a company director of Sandown Way, Bexhill, admitted causing serious injury by dangerous driving. He was jailed for two years and four months, and has been disqualified from driving for five years. Photo: Sussex Police
A prolific shoplifter has been jailed for more than two years following a number of shoplifting incidents in East Sussex. Aron Croft was sentenced to 30 months’ imprisonment when he appeared before Lewes Crown Court on April 18. Croft pleaded guilty to two counts of burglary, two counts of shoplifting and one count of using threatening behaviour to cause distress when he appeared before court on September 21. The court heard that in 2023, Croft went on a shoplifting spree in Kent and East Sussex. On February 8, 2023, Croft entered the Co-op in Cranbrook, Kent and stole spirits worth £400. He entered the Co-op again on August 5, 2023, this time in Fairlight Road, Hastings and stole a number food items worth £46.75. On August 13, 2023, Croft trespassed and went behind the kiosk at the Co-op in Seabourne Road, Bexhill. He stole Tobacco products worth more than £300. Croft returned to the Co-op in Bexhill and stole further Tobacco products on August 20 worth £2,285. It was heard that when he approached the kiosk, he threatened a member of staff and said: “you’re dead, I’m dying soon, I can be dangerous”, causing the shop worker distress. Croft, 35, of no fixed address has now been jailed. When appearing for sentencing, he was also handed a five-year Criminal Behaviour Order. This order prohibits him to enter any retail establishment he has previously committed offences in or has been banned from, as well has wearing anything which obscures his head and face in a retail premises. If he is asked to leave by a store worker, he has to comply and must not act in an anti-social manner. Photo: Sussex Police