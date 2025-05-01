4 . Locked up in Sussex: These are some of the criminals jailed in April 2025

A man who admitted a charge of manslaughter following the death of David Hallatt has been jailed for seven years. Following a trial at Hove Crown Court earlier this year, Kieran Egan, 31, of Baldmoor Lake Road in Birmingham was found not guilty of the murder of David. He pleaded guilty to manslaughter. Dyce Barnfield, 32, of Kingstanding Road, Birmingham, was also found not guilty of the murder and manslaughter of David. Egan was remanded in custody and appeared at the same court on April 4 for sentencing. Daniel Inns, 43, of Billingham Road, Stockton-on-Tees, also appeared for sentencing with Egan after he admitted a charge of affray in relation to the incident at Portsmouth Crown Court on February 3. Inns was sentenced to a 10-month custodial sentence suspended for two years. The court heard that David, 57, had been enjoying an evening with work colleagues at The Dolphin and Anchor, in West Street, on June 20, 2024, when he was assaulted by a man not known to him. Egan and Barnfield were also in the pub. Following the ejection of Inns, who was known to David from the pub for behaving violently towards door staff, tensions flared. An altercation started between several people outside the pub around 11pm. At the conclusion of the incident, Egan turned and punched David with extreme force, who was an innocent bystander and had been attempting to calm others. Despite the best efforts of police and paramedics who commenced CPR, David was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene. Egan was arrested at the scene and later charged with murder. Barnfield was arrested on suspicion of affray, when he handed himself in to police on July 1, 2024. The court heard he was involved in the altercation, alongside Egan. Barnfield was later also charged with murder on September 26, given his actions had been seen to encourage those of Egan. Photo: Sussex Police