These are some of the most serious, high profile and prolific offenders who were jailed in the fourth month of 2025.
All information comes directly from Sussex Police.
1. Locked up in Sussex: These are some of the criminals jailed in April 2025
A Hailsham man who stole from a vulnerable woman has been jailed for robbery. Mark Stonestreet, 38, of St Marys Avenue, Hailsham, has been sentenced to three years and 9 months imprisonment following a hearing at Lewes Crown Court on April 22. In addition to the custodial sentence, Stonestreet received a 10-year restraining order, with conditions not to approach the victim, not to visit North Street in Hailsham and not to enter Asda in Hailsham. This restraining order will remain in effect for 10 years. The sentencing follows an incident on February 8 in Carriers Path, Hailsham, where Stonestreet targeted a 66-year-old woman who was using a disability walker. He snatched her wallet and cash directly out of her hand, fracturing her wrist. Following police enquiries, Stonestreet was subsequently arrested and remanded in custody. This significant sentence acknowledges the fact that Stonestreet had targeted the same victim on previous occasions. Photo: Sussex Police
A 30-year-old man has been sentenced after targeting elderly vulnerable people in a £100,000 fraud. James Trodd, 30, of no fixed address, handed himself in following a Crimewatch appeal, after being wanted for more than two years. Trodd, also known as James Harland and Martin Ashbrook, facilitated the transfer of tens of thousands of pounds from victims’ bank accounts between September 2022 and August last year, when he was arrested. Operation Glasshouse saw police link frauds across Sussex and the south east of England and Trodd was charged with 17 counts of fraud by representation. After Trodd made contact with victims as a customer, tenant or through befriending, he used their bank accounts to obtain credit cards, made money transfers, pay for hire cars and opened accounts in their names, leaving some victims left in arrears and unable to pay their bills. He was jailed for six years nine months at Lewes Crown Court on April 16, for what the judge described as the worse example of fraud he had seen. Photo: Sussex Police
A man who admitted a charge of manslaughter following the death of David Hallatt has been jailed for seven years. Following a trial at Hove Crown Court earlier this year, Kieran Egan, 31, of Baldmoor Lake Road in Birmingham was found not guilty of the murder of David. He pleaded guilty to manslaughter. Dyce Barnfield, 32, of Kingstanding Road, Birmingham, was also found not guilty of the murder and manslaughter of David. Egan was remanded in custody and appeared at the same court on April 4 for sentencing. Daniel Inns, 43, of Billingham Road, Stockton-on-Tees, also appeared for sentencing with Egan after he admitted a charge of affray in relation to the incident at Portsmouth Crown Court on February 3. Inns was sentenced to a 10-month custodial sentence suspended for two years. The court heard that David, 57, had been enjoying an evening with work colleagues at The Dolphin and Anchor, in West Street, on June 20, 2024, when he was assaulted by a man not known to him. Egan and Barnfield were also in the pub. Following the ejection of Inns, who was known to David from the pub for behaving violently towards door staff, tensions flared. An altercation started between several people outside the pub around 11pm. At the conclusion of the incident, Egan turned and punched David with extreme force, who was an innocent bystander and had been attempting to calm others. Despite the best efforts of police and paramedics who commenced CPR, David was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene. Egan was arrested at the scene and later charged with murder. Barnfield was arrested on suspicion of affray, when he handed himself in to police on July 1, 2024. The court heard he was involved in the altercation, alongside Egan. Barnfield was later also charged with murder on September 26, given his actions had been seen to encourage those of Egan. Photo: Sussex Police