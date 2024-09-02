2 . Locked up in Sussex: These are some of the criminals jailed in August 2024

A dangerous driver caused a fatal collision with a cyclist because he was distracted by using his mobile phone at the wheel. Terry Varndell used his phone for texts and calls in the moments before striking cyclist David Breen in Chichester. He then failed to stop at the scene of the collision on the A286 Main Road at Birdham. Mr Breen, 26, tragically died at the scene minutes later. Varndell, 37, was not insured to drive his Vauxhall Zafira. At Portsmouth Crown Court Varndell, formerly a refuse worker of Middleton Close, Bracklesham Bay, was found guilty by a jury of causing death by dangerous driving. On Monday, August 5, he was sentenced to six years in prison, was disqualified from driving for eight years with a requirement to complete an extended driving test before he would be allowed to drive again. The court heard how the incident happened at about 8.10pm on October 26, 2021. Other motorists had seen Mr Breen cycling with lights on along the straight road, and they all passed him safely. But phone records showed Varndell had made numerous texts and calls while driving. It included calls in the moments immediately before the collision. Mr Breen, originally from County Kerry in Ireland, had been living in Chichester and was cycling home after playing football. Photo: Sussex Police