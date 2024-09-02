These are some of the most serious, high profile and prolific offenders who were jailed in Sussex in August 2024.

Sussex’s judges, juries and magistrates were busy in August.
These are some of the most serious, high profile and prolific offenders who were jailed in the eighth month of 2024.
All information comes directly from Sussex Police.
A dangerous driver caused a fatal collision with a cyclist because he was distracted by using his mobile phone at the wheel. Terry Varndell used his phone for texts and calls in the moments before striking cyclist David Breen in Chichester. He then failed to stop at the scene of the collision on the A286 Main Road at Birdham. Mr Breen, 26, tragically died at the scene minutes later. Varndell, 37, was not insured to drive his Vauxhall Zafira. At Portsmouth Crown Court Varndell, formerly a refuse worker of Middleton Close, Bracklesham Bay, was found guilty by a jury of causing death by dangerous driving. On Monday, August 5, he was sentenced to six years in prison, was disqualified from driving for eight years with a requirement to complete an extended driving test before he would be allowed to drive again. The court heard how the incident happened at about 8.10pm on October 26, 2021. Other motorists had seen Mr Breen cycling with lights on along the straight road, and they all passed him safely. But phone records showed Varndell had made numerous texts and calls while driving. It included calls in the moments immediately before the collision. Mr Breen, originally from County Kerry in Ireland, had been living in Chichester and was cycling home after playing football. Photo: Sussex Police
A Worthing man has been jailed for publishing malicious communications ahead of a planned event in Brighton on August 7. Preparations for potential protest activity has included the monitoring and review of a huge amount of online information. Police were made aware of a concerning social media post on August 6, which included a number of references to violent disorder linked to the proposed event on Wednesday. Following further enquiries, two men from Worthing – aged 42 and 45 – were arrested. Joseph Clark, 45, of Hayling Rise in Worthing, was charged with sending by public communication network an offensive message. He was found guilty at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on August 9 and sentenced to 14 weeks in prison, order to pay £85 in costs and a £154 victim surcharge. The 42-year-old man has been released with no further action to be taken. Photo: Sussex Police
A Brighton man who assaulted a member of the public and a police officer at a demonstration in the city has been jailed. Ian Ward, 53, of Old Mill Close in Portslade, was part of a large crowd gathered in Queens Road on August 7, separated from a smaller group by a line of police officers. During the event, Ward forced himself through the line of officers and struck one of the smaller group, assaulting a female police officer in the process. Review of video footage in the days following the incident identified the offence and Ward as a suspect. He was arrested on August 11, and charged with affray, assault and assaulting a police officer. He pleaded guilty to all counts at Crawley Magistrates’ Court on August 12 and, at Lewes Crown Court on August 13, was sentenced to eight months in prison, with another eight to be spent on licence. Photo: Sussex Police