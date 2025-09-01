These are some of the most serious, high profile and prolific offenders who were jailed in the eighth month of 2025.
All information comes directly from Sussex Police.
A care home worker who stole sentimental jewellery from an elderly resident has been jailed. Police were called after staff at Bethune Court in Boscobel Road, Hastings, reported the theft on March 21, 2024. The victim – an 82-year-old woman – discovered jewellery including her late husband’s gold wedding ring had been taken from the bedside table in her private room. As enquiries were ongoing, the victim’s family posted an appeal for information on social media. This was seen by a local pawnbroker, who believed they had recently accepted the same ring from regular customer. She was identified as Rita Cooney, who worked as a housekeeper at the care home. The 58-year-old, of Hillcrest Avenue, Bexhill, was arrested and charged with theft, which she was convicted of. At Lewes Crown Court on August 14, she was sentenced to 15 months’ imprisonment. She was also charged with fraud, and that offence will lie on file. Photo: Sussex Police
A fourth man has been jailed in relation to a multi-kilo drug supply disrupted by Sussex & Surrey Serious and Organised Crime Unit. Nigel Evendon, 59, appeared at Lewes Crown Court on August 29. This follows three men being jailed for their involvement in the same operation earlier this year. The investigation by the Sussex & Surrey Serious and Organised Crime Unit into the UK-wide operation began in 2023. After building a significant amount of evidence suggesting Evendon’s involvement in the operation, officers executed a warrant at his address. On February 26 this year, officers conducted a search at an address in Eastbourne Road, Halland, near Lewes. Officers seized: 3kg of ketamine; ecstasy (MDMA); multiple bags of cannabis; four bags of magic mushrooms; 500g cocaine; £700 in cash; multiple offensive weapons including truncheons, knives and firearms. Evendon was at the property and was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A and B drugs, possessing a firearm without a certificate, possessing, acquiring or using criminal property, possessing an offensive weapon in a private place, possessing a weapon for the discharge of a noxious liquid, gas or electrical incapacitation device. On February 28 at Brighton Magistrates’ Court, he was charged with being concerned in the supply of cocaine, cannabis, cannabis resin, ketamine and ecstasy (MDMA), possession of a firearm without a certificate, possession of a firearm of length less than 30cm or 60cm prohibited weapon, five counts of possession of an offensive weapon in a private place, participating in the criminal activities of an organised crime group, and remanded in custody. A month later, on March 28 he appeared at the same court and pleaded guilty to participation in an organised crime group, two counts of possession with intent to supply a class A drug, possession with intent to supply a class B drug, being concerned in the supply of a class B drug, two counts of possessing a prohibited firearm and ten counts of Photo: Sussex Police
Fake taxi driver Graham Head has been jailed for a second time for serious sexual offences against two women. In July 2023, Head, 68, formerly of Coast Road in Pevensey, was given a 23-year sentence for kidnap, attempted rape and assault by penetration relating to two female victims in Brighton and Hove. In November, 2024, the Court of Appeal overturned the conviction following a complaint from Head relating to the Judge who presided over the original trial. A retrial date was set and, on June 19, a new jury at Lewes Crown Court found Head guilty of all counts. At the same court on August 29, Head’s original sentence was upheld, of 18 years in custody plus extended licence of five years, totalling 23 years. During the trial, the court heard police were investigating the attempted rape of a woman in Brighton in August 2022 when, in November of that year, a separate report was received of a woman having been sexually assaulted in a vehicle, which she believed to be a taxi. Investigators soon realised both incidents were connected. The first incident was reported by a woman in her late teens on August 19, who was dragged into bushes in Hove Park by a man in the early hours of that morning. She had earlier received a lift from him from Brighton to Hove Park. He attempted to rape her, but fled the scene when the victim’s mobile phone rang. Her attacker was described as a 40-50-year-old short man wearing a face mask. She was supported by specialist officers while an investigation was launched. CCTV footage from that investigation showed the victim approaching a silver Mercedes estate, which was then tracked through city centre CCTV and doorbell footage driving slowly along the road near Hove Park. On November 18, a woman in her 20s reported waking up in a vehicle, which she believed to be a taxi, to find a man sexually assaulting her. She had earlier got into what she thought was a taxi taking her from Brighton to Hove. She managed to escape, called police at around 3.10am and was able to remember three Photo: Sussex Police