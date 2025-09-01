4 . Locked up in Sussex: These are some of the criminals jailed in August 2025

Fake taxi driver Graham Head has been jailed for a second time for serious sexual offences against two women. In July 2023, Head, 68, formerly of Coast Road in Pevensey, was given a 23-year sentence for kidnap, attempted rape and assault by penetration relating to two female victims in Brighton and Hove. In November, 2024, the Court of Appeal overturned the conviction following a complaint from Head relating to the Judge who presided over the original trial. A retrial date was set and, on June 19, a new jury at Lewes Crown Court found Head guilty of all counts. At the same court on August 29, Head’s original sentence was upheld, of 18 years in custody plus extended licence of five years, totalling 23 years. During the trial, the court heard police were investigating the attempted rape of a woman in Brighton in August 2022 when, in November of that year, a separate report was received of a woman having been sexually assaulted in a vehicle, which she believed to be a taxi. Investigators soon realised both incidents were connected. The first incident was reported by a woman in her late teens on August 19, who was dragged into bushes in Hove Park by a man in the early hours of that morning. She had earlier received a lift from him from Brighton to Hove Park. He attempted to rape her, but fled the scene when the victim’s mobile phone rang. Her attacker was described as a 40-50-year-old short man wearing a face mask. She was supported by specialist officers while an investigation was launched. CCTV footage from that investigation showed the victim approaching a silver Mercedes estate, which was then tracked through city centre CCTV and doorbell footage driving slowly along the road near Hove Park. On November 18, a woman in her 20s reported waking up in a vehicle, which she believed to be a taxi, to find a man sexually assaulting her. She had earlier got into what she thought was a taxi taking her from Brighton to Hove. She managed to escape, called police at around 3.10am and was able to remember three Photo: Sussex Police