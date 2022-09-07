Locked up in Sussex: These are some of the criminals jailed in August

These are some of the most serious, high profile and prolific offenders who were jailed in the eighth month of 2022.
All information comes directly from Sussex Police.
A 53-year-old paedophile posed as a young woman before encouraging another man in the USA to sexually abuse a toddler, according to Sussex Police. Luke Smith, of Hewitt Road, Portsmouth – who lived in Orchard Way, Barnham at the time of the crime – has been sentenced to 20-years in jail after admitting 13 child sex offences, police have revealed. Police said Smith used an online messaging service to speak to a man in the USA while posing as a 20-year-old woman and using a pseudonym. Officers arrested Smith in Barnham and ‘numerous devices' were seized, including his laptop and phone, police said. Police said chat logs were found, containing ‘dozens of requests’ Smith made for the victim to be abused. Smith was charged and appeared at Portsmouth Crown Court on Friday, August 19, following an ‘extensive investigation’, police said. Police said Smith pleaded guilty to nine counts of encouraging the penetrative sexual assault of a child under 13 and four counts of making indecent images of children – some of which were category A, ‘which are deemed to be the most extreme’. He was sentenced to 20-years imprisonment on Wednesday, August 31. He will also be placed on the Sex Offenders Register for life, police confirmed.
A court confiscated thousands of pounds from a Worthing drug dealer after he was jailed. Charlie Burns was originally stopped by officers from the Tactical Enforcement Unit after he was seen driving erratically in a black BMW in Brougham Road on December 21 last year. The 27-year-old appeared to be intoxicated, and officers saw powder around his nostrils. He gave a positive roadside DrugsWipe for cocaine. A search of his vehicle revealed he was in possession of £23,900 in cash, and drugs worth about £9,000 which he had stashed in a bag by a baby seat. A further search of an address found cocaine worth £100,000 hidden under a television cabinet, and more than £15,000 in cash. At Lewes Crown Court in February Burns admitted possession of ketamine with intent to supply, possession of cocaine with intent to supply, and possession of cannabis with intent to supply. He also admitted two charges of acquiring, using or possessing criminal property. He was sentenced to five years and two months in prison. Following that hearing, Sussex Police continued with its investigation into Burns’s finances, where it was discovered that more than £100,000 in cash and third party payments had gone through his accounts in the two years before. Burns, of HMP Lewes but formerly of an address in Worthing, appeared at a hearing under the Proceeds of Crime Act at Lewes Crown Court on August 15. It was revealed he may have benefited to the sum of more than £228,000 during the investigation period. A sum of more than £44,000 was available and was seized by the court.
A 50-year-old man has been jailed for a series of historic sexual assaults on a girl. Gavin Wright, of Norfolk Way, Uckfield, was sentenced at Chichester Crown Court on August 2 having been convicted of six sexual assaults and for possessing and distributing indecent images of children. He was given a seven-year prison sentence, police said. Detective Constable Ellen Jones of the West Sussex Safeguarding Investigations Unit said Wright ‘systematically abused’ the girl in West Sussex ‘for his own sexual gratification’. She said: "When we arrested Wright we found in his possession vile indecent images of children being abused. "While we were investigating his sexual assaults, our colleagues in the force's Paedophile Online Investigation Team (POLIT) were investigating his more recent though completely unrelated online activities. They had found that another sex offender was messaging him and sending these images who he then sent on to others. "So he received four-and-a-half years for the sexual assaults and an additional two-and-a-half years for the online offending. "He will also be a registered sex offender for life, and was given a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) to last until further notice, severely restricting his access to children and digital devices. "In addition he was given a court Restraining Order prohibiting him from any contact with his victim."
