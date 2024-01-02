4 . Locked up in Sussex: These are some of the criminals jailed in December 2023

A group involved in violence in a pub connected to a football fixture in Brighton have appeared in court for sentencing. Calum Adams (pictured), his sister Daisy Adams, and her former partner Oliver Treagus were involved in the disturbance. The violence was in connection with the football fixture between Brighton & Hove Albion and Crystal Palace last season. Due to his behaviour before the match, Calum Adams had his match day ticket cancelled. Later in the evening, he confronted security staff outside a pub near Brighton station, along with Daisy Adams and Treagus. Calum Adams, 28, formerly a labourer from the Whitehawk area of Brighton, was sentenced to six months in prison, and a six-year Football Banning Order was imposed on December 19. The court was told how the incident started at about 5.45pm on March 15 last year. A group of Crystal Palace supporters left Brighton Station, and Calum Adams went towards them to confront them along with other supporters. He directed abuse to the Crystal Palace supporters, and acted aggressively towards officers. As a result of his behaviour, his match day ticket was cancelled. Then at 9.30pm, he arrived back at the same pub and sought to gain entry alongside his sister and Treagus. They were intoxicated, and footage shows them attempting to punch and slap the security guards at the pub after being refused entry. Photo: Sussex Police