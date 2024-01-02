These are some of the most serious, high-profile and prolific offenders who were jailed in the final month of 2023.
All information comes directly from Sussex Police.
Locked up in Sussex: These are some of the criminals jailed in December 2023
A prolific shoplifter has been jailed just days after he went on a £1,000 crime spree in Worthing. Linton Woolley, 35, of no fixed address, was charged with 28 counts of shoplifting for offences between 13 October and 5 December. Woolley appeared before Crawley Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 11 December, where he pleaded guilty to all offences and was sentenced to 18 weeks imprisonment. He was also ordered to pay £154. On each occasion, he was identified by staff who reported it to police. These convictions were made as a result of the teamwork between the Adur & Worthing Neighbourhood Policing Team, the Business Crime team, the Worthing Response Investigation Team, and retail staff. The stores which were targeted by Woolley included the Co-op in Test Road, Sompting; Co-op in Plaza Parade, Co-op in South Street, Lancing; Tesco Express, Goring Road; Co-op, Salvington Road; Co-op, Field Place Parade; One Stop, North Lane and Tesco, Littlehampton Road in Worthing; Co-op, Nelson Road in Durrington; and One Stop, North Lane in East Preston. Woolley stole a variety of products, including meat, cheese, dishwasher tablets, baby milk and wine. Photo: Sussex Police
A man who seriously assaulted another man across a seven-hour period has been jailed. Younes Benmohammed has been sentenced to 10 years imprisonment for causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent following an incident in Crawley. On March 6, 2020, he spent the evening drinking and playing poker with friends at an address in Lewes Close. When Benmohammed and his victim, a 36-year-old man, were alone at the end of the night, he started to verbally abuse him. What followed was hours of physical abuse. Benmohammed, 45, of Hawkhurst Walk, Crawley, also got a knife from the kitchen and stabbed his victim in the hand and across his body. He then demanded thousands of pounds to let the victim go. The victim was eventually released and was taken to the East Surrey Hospital. Benmohammed was arrested and charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent. Following a trial at Lewes Crown Court, he was found guilty on December 18. Photo: Sussex Police
A group involved in violence in a pub connected to a football fixture in Brighton have appeared in court for sentencing. Calum Adams (pictured), his sister Daisy Adams, and her former partner Oliver Treagus were involved in the disturbance. The violence was in connection with the football fixture between Brighton & Hove Albion and Crystal Palace last season. Due to his behaviour before the match, Calum Adams had his match day ticket cancelled. Later in the evening, he confronted security staff outside a pub near Brighton station, along with Daisy Adams and Treagus. Calum Adams, 28, formerly a labourer from the Whitehawk area of Brighton, was sentenced to six months in prison, and a six-year Football Banning Order was imposed on December 19. The court was told how the incident started at about 5.45pm on March 15 last year. A group of Crystal Palace supporters left Brighton Station, and Calum Adams went towards them to confront them along with other supporters. He directed abuse to the Crystal Palace supporters, and acted aggressively towards officers. As a result of his behaviour, his match day ticket was cancelled. Then at 9.30pm, he arrived back at the same pub and sought to gain entry alongside his sister and Treagus. They were intoxicated, and footage shows them attempting to punch and slap the security guards at the pub after being refused entry. Photo: Sussex Police