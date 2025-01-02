These are some of the most serious, high profile and prolific offenders who were jailed in the final month of 2024.
All information comes directly from Sussex Police.
1. Locked up in Sussex: These are some of the criminals jailed in December 2024
A man has been jailed for burglary of a fast food store in Crawley. On December 3, around 4am, police who were on patrol heard a loud alarm sounding from Wingstop in Crawley Leisure Park. Officers arrived and saw a window had been smashed and entry was gained into the fast food shop. Abdoulie Kinteh was found at the business and upon being searched was found with a black phone, three cans of beer and a delivery driver handheld device. Kinteh, 48, of no fixed address was arrested and charged the same day to appear at Crawley Magistrates’ Court on December 4. It was heard that he also breached two criminal behaviour orders. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 41 weeks’ imprisonment. Photo: Sussex Police
A man has been jailed for committing two business burglaries in Crawley. Harvey Brackpool broke into Tesco Express in Commonwealth Drive on November 8, and stole cigarettes and a charity box. Then on November 10 he broke into Starbucks in Queens Square and stole a charity box. The 22-year-old, of no fixed address, was arrested on December 9 and charged the same day to appear at Crawley Magistrates’ Court on December 10. He pleaded guilty to both offences and was sentenced to 24 weeks’ imprisonment, and ordered to pay £100 compensation. Brackpool was described by the court as having a flagrant disregard for people and their property. Photo: Sussex Police
A man has been jailed for his role in supplying class A drugs in Sussex. Sean Clayton, 37, was linked to the 'Loco' drugs line between North London and Brighton. The drugs line, known as a County Line, supplied heroin and crack cocaine. Clayton was linked to the supply of the drugs through his personal phone records. Surrey Police and Sussex Police's Operation Centurion team worked to investigate the case. The joint team was set up in September 2020 to target cross-county drugs gangs, and works alongside the Metropolitan Police to use intelligence to disrupt organised drugs groups. Clayton was arrested after a missing teenager from London was found in Brighton in possession of more than 100 wraps of class A drugs. At Brighton Crown Court on November 29, he admitted being concerned in the supply of heroin, being concerned in the supply of cocaine, and possession of cannabis. Clayton, of Nuthurst Place, Brighton, was sentenced to four years and two months in prison. Photo: Sussex Police