4 . Locked up in Sussex: These are some of the criminals jailed in December 2024

A man has been jailed for his role in supplying class A drugs in Sussex. Sean Clayton, 37, was linked to the 'Loco' drugs line between North London and Brighton. The drugs line, known as a County Line, supplied heroin and crack cocaine. Clayton was linked to the supply of the drugs through his personal phone records. Surrey Police and Sussex Police's Operation Centurion team worked to investigate the case. The joint team was set up in September 2020 to target cross-county drugs gangs, and works alongside the Metropolitan Police to use intelligence to disrupt organised drugs groups. Clayton was arrested after a missing teenager from London was found in Brighton in possession of more than 100 wraps of class A drugs. At Brighton Crown Court on November 29, he admitted being concerned in the supply of heroin, being concerned in the supply of cocaine, and possession of cannabis. Clayton, of Nuthurst Place, Brighton, was sentenced to four years and two months in prison. Photo: Sussex Police