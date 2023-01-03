Locked up in Sussex: These are some of the criminals jailed in December

Sussex’s judges, juries and magistrates were busy in December.
These are some of the most serious, high profile and prolific offenders who were jailed in the final month of 2022.
All information comes directly from Sussex Police.
Here are some of the criminals jailed in Sussex in December
Photo: Sussex Police
A man from Herstmonceux has been jailed for three years for violent and sexual offences against a woman, police said. Luke Narine, 27, of Church Road, appeared before Lewes Crown Court for sentencing on Wednesday, November 23, after pleading guilty to multiple offences, police added. The court heard that Narine assaulted a woman on multiple occasions during August and September this year, causing significant injuries to her face and body. She also reported being sexually assaulted by Narine. He was subsequently arrested and charged with sexual assault, actual bodily harm (ABH), assault by beating and criminal damage. Narine pleaded guilty to all four charges at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on September 6 and was remanded in custody. He appeared before Lewes Crown Court on Wednesday, November 23, where he was sentenced to a total of three years in prison.
Photo: Sussex Police
A drug dealer who ran a County Line between London and Hastings has been jailed for more than 12 years. Abdiraheem Elmi, 27, of Willesden Lane, Kilburn, London, appeared before Lewes Crown Court on December 5 and pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of heroin and cocaine, said Sussex Police. He also pleaded guilty to grievous bodily harm without intent and criminal damage, police added. He was jailed for a total of 12 years and four months. Officers carried out a search of a property in Hastings and recovered a large quantity of drugs, cash and scales. Mobile phones were also found which police said clearly showed Elmi was in control of these drug lines.
Photo: Sussex Police
A Worthing woman will spend more than two years in jail after defrauding an elderly woman out of £24,000. Sussex Police said Melanie Stanbridge, of Maybridge Square, Worthing, stole from a 94-year-old woman, who she was caring for. The 46-year-old’s actions became known when police were contacted with concerns around her behaviour at the end of October 2020. Stanbridge was suspended from work whilst the investigation took place. She was arrested and released on bail – before being further arrested for failing to appear in court for her plea hearing, police said. On October 31, 2022, Stanbridge pleaded guilty to one count of fraud by abuse of position and returned to Brighton Crown Court for sentencing on Tuesday, December 13. She was handed a 27-month custodial sentence.
Photo: Sussex Police