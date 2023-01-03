4. Locked up in Sussex: These are some of the criminals jailed in December

A Worthing woman will spend more than two years in jail after defrauding an elderly woman out of £24,000. Sussex Police said Melanie Stanbridge, of Maybridge Square, Worthing, stole from a 94-year-old woman, who she was caring for. The 46-year-old’s actions became known when police were contacted with concerns around her behaviour at the end of October 2020. Stanbridge was suspended from work whilst the investigation took place. She was arrested and released on bail – before being further arrested for failing to appear in court for her plea hearing, police said. On October 31, 2022, Stanbridge pleaded guilty to one count of fraud by abuse of position and returned to Brighton Crown Court for sentencing on Tuesday, December 13. She was handed a 27-month custodial sentence.

Photo: Sussex Police