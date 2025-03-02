These are some of the most serious, high profile and prolific offenders who were jailed in the second month of 2025.
All information comes directly from Sussex Police.
Locked up in Sussex: These are some of the criminals jailed in February 2025
A paedophile who tried to arrange the rape of a young girl has been sentenced. Paul Wallis contacted another paedophile seeking to arrange a meeting to commit sexual abuse in Crawley. The 44-year-old also possessed indecent images of children, and extreme pornographic images depicting adult sexual intercourse with animals. He appeared before Lewes Crown Court on February 24 where he admitted 12 charges in total. The court was how a police team in Manchester found online chats between a paedophile in Manchester and Wallis in Sussex. Officers from Sussex Police’s Online Child Abuse team launched an investigation, and ensured the girl was appropriately safeguarded and supported. Wallis, formerly of an address in Crawley, changed his plea to guilty over the charge of arranging or facilitating the commission of a child sex offence or sexual assault. He admitted two further counts of possessing extreme pornographic images, eight further counts making indecent images of children ranging from Category A to Category C images of sexual abuse, and one further count of distributing indecent images of children. Wallis was sentenced to 11 years in prison, with a further eight-year extension, to make a total custodial period of 19 years. The court also imposed an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order to restrict his access to children after he is released. Photo: Sussex Police
A serial thief has been jailed for relentless thefts in Worthing, as well as for assaulting a staff member. Karlie Everson, 38, of Manor Road in Worthing, not only repeatedly targeted supermarkets, but also stole parcels from a victims doorstep and from local small businesses between October and December 2024. Everson had already been given a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) due to past thefts, preventing her from entering certain shops in West Sussex, however she went on to breach this on eight occasions. From clearing shelves of make-up, to stealing the deliveries from outside a victims door, Everson stole an estimated combined value of around £2,000 across 13 reports. Everson was located and arrested on December 9. She was charged the same day with 13 counts of shoplifting, eight breaches of a Criminal Behaviour Order, possession of a Class A drug and for assault by beating. At Crawley Magistrates' Court the following day, Everson pleaded guilty to all offences and was remanded in custody to await her sentencing. At Lewes Crown Court on February 21, she was jailed for a term of 18 months. Photo: Sussex Police
A former till supervisor and assistant manager at the family-run business ESK in Hastings, has been sentenced to a total of 40 months in prison for stealing up to £1.6 million from his employer. Alan Killick, 36, from Cookson Gardens, Hastings, was sentenced at Lewes Crown Court on February 25 having previously admitted theft and money laundering offences. Over a period of nine years, Killick stole cash daily from his employer, using the funds to support a lavish lifestyle for himself and his family. He was caught in March 2022, admitted his guilt, and resigned from his position. He was arrested in August 2022 and confessed to the theft and to using the stolen money. Following a thorough investigation, Killick was charged with seven counts, including theft from his employer of between £435,000 and £1.63 million, and various money laundering offences. He will now commence his prison sentence. Photo: Sussex Police