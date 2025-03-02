2 . Locked up in Sussex: These are some of the criminals jailed in February 2025

A paedophile who tried to arrange the rape of a young girl has been sentenced. Paul Wallis contacted another paedophile seeking to arrange a meeting to commit sexual abuse in Crawley. The 44-year-old also possessed indecent images of children, and extreme pornographic images depicting adult sexual intercourse with animals. He appeared before Lewes Crown Court on February 24 where he admitted 12 charges in total. The court was how a police team in Manchester found online chats between a paedophile in Manchester and Wallis in Sussex. Officers from Sussex Police’s Online Child Abuse team launched an investigation, and ensured the girl was appropriately safeguarded and supported. Wallis, formerly of an address in Crawley, changed his plea to guilty over the charge of arranging or facilitating the commission of a child sex offence or sexual assault. He admitted two further counts of possessing extreme pornographic images, eight further counts making indecent images of children ranging from Category A to Category C images of sexual abuse, and one further count of distributing indecent images of children. Wallis was sentenced to 11 years in prison, with a further eight-year extension, to make a total custodial period of 19 years. The court also imposed an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order to restrict his access to children after he is released. Photo: Sussex Police