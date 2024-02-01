These are some of the most serious, high profile and prolific offenders who were jailed in Sussex in January 2024.

These are some of the most serious, high profile and prolific offenders who were jailed in the first month of 2024.
All information comes directly from Sussex Police.
A 69-year-old man has been jailed for multiple sexual offences in Sussex. Stephen Payne, of no fixed address, was sentenced at Lewes Crown Court on January 31 having been found guilty of 13 sexual offences, police said. Police received four separate reports in 2020 of non-recent sexual assaults involving girls at a property in Sussex. "Following a thorough and complex investigation, Payne was charged with nine counts of indecent assault against a girl under 16, three counts of engaging in non-penetrative sexual activity with a girl aged 13 to 15 and one count of assault by touching of a girl under 13," a spokesperson for the force said. "At Lewes Crown Court on Friday (January 26), Payne was found guilty of all charges. On Wednesday (31 January) at the same court, he was sentenced to six and a half years in prison. He was also given a Sexual Harm Prevention Order and a restraining order, and will be on the Sex Offenders' Register for life." Photo: Sussex Police
A man who sexually assaulted a young woman outside an airport terminal has been jailed. Hassan Alsaadi approached the lone woman and assaulted her without her consent in a dark area at night. The victim, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, was given support from specially trained officers. She reported what happened outside the South Terminal at London Gatwick to the police. At Hove Crown Court on January 19, Alsaadi was sentenced after being found guilty of sexual assault by touching. The 33-year-old, formerly of Kingston Hill, Kingston upon Thames, was jailed for five months. He was placed on the sex offenders’ register for seven years, and the court also imposed a Sexual Harm Prevention Order which includes a requirement for him to disclose the criminal conviction to any new partner in future. The court was told how the incident happened at about 7.45pm on November 14, 2022. The victim was alone in the smoking area outside the South Terminal at London Gatwick. She saw Alsaadi hiding in the bushes nearby, and he then approached her and then sexually assaulted her. Photo: Sussex Police
Two men who caused a collision which left two teenagers seriously injured in Hastings have been sentenced. Liam Hide, 22 (pictured), and Dillon Beeching, 23, caused the collision in Frederick Road. Beeching deliberately drove his vehicle across the path of two teenage boys riding a stolen motorcycle. The boys, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, sustained serious injuries in the collision. Both Beeching and Hide then proceeded to assault the boys as they lay injured on the ground, before members of the public intervened and police arrived. At Chichester Crown Court on January 19, Hide and Beeching were jailed for causing grievous bodily harm with intent and actual bodily harm with intent. They had attempted to take the law into their own hands rather than allow the police to investigate. The court was told how Hide had reported his motorcycle stolen to police at about 9.30am on July 20, last year. He told police that if his vehicle was not found by midday that day he would cause serious harm to those who had taken it. In the afternoon he met with Beeching who was driving a blue BMW. Together they located the stolen motorbike in Frederick Road at 2.35pm. Beeching drove across the road into the path of the motorcycle, causing a head-on collision. The boys riding on the motorcycle sustained serious injuries. Hide and Beeching were then seen to continue their assault on the boys. One rider had his helmet removed and was then dragged across the road and further assaulted. Hide, 22, formerly a retail worker of Ashford Road, Hastings, was found guilty of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and actual bodily harm with intent after a trial. He was sentenced to six years in prison. Photo: Sussex Police