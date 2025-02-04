2 . Locked up in Sussex: These are some of the criminals jailed in January 2025

A disqualified driver who was stopped by officers at a petrol station has been sentenced. Michael Lambert was seen by officers exiting a Fiat Panda at Pyecombe off the A23 to enter the petrol station. When he returned, he was challenged by officers, but denied being the driver or knowing who the driver was. The 30-year-old only held a provisional licence, but was already disqualified after previous convictions for drink driving. He gave a positive breath test which showed he was nearly twice the legal limit. Drink and drug driving is one of the main reasons why people are killed or seriously injured on our roads. At Brighton Magistrates’ Court on January 13, he was jailed for three months for his flagrant disregard of previous court orders and driving disqualifications. Lambert, formerly an engineering worker of Ashenground Road, Haywards Heath, admitted driving over the legal alcohol limit, driving while disqualified, driving without valid insurance, and obstructing officers in the course of their duties. The court was told how the incident happened on January 12 this year. Lambert was seen jogging back towards a vehicle when he was challenged. Despite the evidence of officers seeing him leaving the vehicle to enter the shop, he denied having driven to the petrol station. He also initially refused to provide his name to police. After being arrested, he gave a positive breath test and was taken to custody. Lambert tested positive for 66 microgrammes (uhg) of alcohol per 100 millilitres (ml) of breath. The legal limit is 35uhg of alcohol per 100ml of breath. Photo: Sussex Police