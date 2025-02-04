These are some of the most serious, high profile and prolific offenders who were jailed in the first month of 2025.
All information comes directly from Sussex Police.
A disqualified driver who was stopped by officers at a petrol station has been sentenced. Michael Lambert was seen by officers exiting a Fiat Panda at Pyecombe off the A23 to enter the petrol station. When he returned, he was challenged by officers, but denied being the driver or knowing who the driver was. The 30-year-old only held a provisional licence, but was already disqualified after previous convictions for drink driving. He gave a positive breath test which showed he was nearly twice the legal limit. Drink and drug driving is one of the main reasons why people are killed or seriously injured on our roads. At Brighton Magistrates’ Court on January 13, he was jailed for three months for his flagrant disregard of previous court orders and driving disqualifications. Lambert, formerly an engineering worker of Ashenground Road, Haywards Heath, admitted driving over the legal alcohol limit, driving while disqualified, driving without valid insurance, and obstructing officers in the course of their duties. The court was told how the incident happened on January 12 this year. Lambert was seen jogging back towards a vehicle when he was challenged. Despite the evidence of officers seeing him leaving the vehicle to enter the shop, he denied having driven to the petrol station. He also initially refused to provide his name to police. After being arrested, he gave a positive breath test and was taken to custody. Lambert tested positive for 66 microgrammes (uhg) of alcohol per 100 millilitres (ml) of breath. The legal limit is 35uhg of alcohol per 100ml of breath. Photo: Sussex Police
A man who was found to be plaguing the Regency area with Class A drug dealing has been jailed. On May 10, 2024, officers arrested a 41-year-old man on suspicion of being involved in the supply of Class A drugs, following reports of drug dealing in the Regency area. He was bailed while further enquiries were undertaken, and re-arrested on September 19. Muhhammed Ahmed, of no fixed address, was charged the same day with being concerned in the supply of heroin and crack cocaine, possession of a Class A drug, and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place. He appeared at Brighton Magistrates' Court on September 20, and was remanded in custody ahead of his next court appearance on October 18. On November 1, at Lewes Crown Court, Ahmed pleaded guilty to the charges and was remanded back into custody to await sentencing. On January 20 at Hove Crown Court, Ahmed was jailed for three years. Photo: Sussex Police
A Hailsham man who drove a car at a group of people, killing a man, has been jailed for life. Kyle Dumble, 27, of no fixed address, was convicted of murder, attempted grievous bodily harm with intent and driving while disqualified and without insurance at Hove Trial Centre on January 24. A murder investigation was launched after emergency services were called to Western Road in Hailsham at around 11pm on November 18, 2023, to reports of a man having been struck by a car. The car had fled the scene before the arrival of emergency services. Twenty-four-year-old Jack Field, from Hailsham, was found critically injured at the scene and sadly died from his injuries. The investigation found Jack had been out with friends in Hailsham prior to the incident, and they were in Western Road when a fight ensued with the occupants of a black Mitsubishi Shogun – driven by Kyle Dumble. During the fight Dumble got back into the vehicle and witnesses described it revving and mounting the pavement to drive at Jack and his friends. The car hit Jack and another man, and repeatedly drove forwards and reversed back at them before fleeing the scene. Jack’s injuries were sadly fatal, while his friend suffered severe bruising. Dumble handed himself in to police around 24 hours after the incident and was arrested on suspicion of murder. He was subsequently charged with murder, attempted grievous bodily harm with intent and driving while disqualified and without insurance. At Hove Trial Centre on January 27, Dumble was given a life sentence, with a minimum of 17 years to be spent in prison. Photo: Sussex Police