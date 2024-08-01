Sussex’s judges, juries and magistrates were busy in July.
These are some of the most serious, high profile and prolific offenders who were jailed in the seventh month of 2024.
All information comes directly from Sussex Police.
1. Locked up in Sussex: These are some of the criminals jailed in July 2024
These are some of the most serious, high profile and prolific offenders who were jailed in July 2024. Photo: Sussex Police & Thames Valley Police
2. Locked up in Sussex: These are some of the criminals jailed in July 2024
A Hastings man who raped a vulnerable woman has been jailed for ten years. Nathan Ackerley, 28, of School Road in Hastings, raped a woman as she slept after taking her back to his home in October, 2021. She woke up during the attack, in which he had cut her clothing, managed to escape and came directly to a police station to report the crime. While she was supported by specialist officers, Ackerley was located and arrested on suspicion of rape. A search of his phone found he had taken pictures of the victim while she was asleep. He was subsequently charged with rape, sexual assault by touching, sexual assault by penetration and voyeurism. On Friday, July 19, he was convicted of all charges and the following Monday – July 22 – he was sentenced to ten years imprisonment, with a minimum period of two thirds. He was also given a restraining order against the victim and ordered to sign the Sex Offenders’ Register for life. Photo: Sussex Police
3. Locked up in Sussex: These are some of the criminals jailed in July 2024
A man who attempted to murder a child who had intervened to stop him raping and sexually assaulting another child has been sentenced after he was convicted of a number of offences including attempted murder and rape. Anthony Stocks, aged 54, formerly of Icieni Close, Goring-on-Thames, was found guilty by unanimous jury verdict of four counts of sexual assault of a child under 13 and one count each of causing or inciting a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity, rape and attempted murder in a trial at Oxford Crown Court, which concluded on June 6, 2024. Returning to the same court for sentencing, Stocks was sentenced to life in prison, serving a minimum of 19-and-a-half years. A joint investigation between Thames Valley Police and Sussex Police found that Stocks had calculated a plan to kill a young boy who had tried to stop him from his offending against a young girl. Stocks had previously taken the boy to a quarry in Oxfordshire with a plan to push him off the edge, but he changed his mind. However, on September 24, 2022, Stocks took the child to a set of cliffs at Ovingdean, near Brighton, where he carried out his plan, pushing the boy from the cliff edge. He sustained extensive serious injuries, but miraculously, survived. Initially, the boy’s fall was thought to be accidental, but following the launch of an investigation, a much darker reason for the fall became apparent. Stocks was arrested on November 23, 2023 on suspicion of attempted murder, rape, and other sexual offences and was charged on the same day. Over a period of three years between 2019 and 2022, Stocks was staying at an address in east Oxfordshire. During his time there, he subjected a girl to rape and multiple sexual assaults. The boy, who became aware of Stocks’ offending, attempted to intervene to stop Stocks continuing his abuse, and it was then that Stocks hatched his sordid plan to kill the boy. The girl had told the boy about the offending and the boy put himself in the way of Stocks to try and stop the incidents from Photo: Thames Valley Police
4. Locked up in Sussex: These are some of the criminals jailed in July 2024
A Brighton man has been sentenced after he stamped on the head of a woman and sexually assaulted another in West Street. Halcyon Platt, 21, of Ditchling Rise, Brighton, was sentenced on July 12, following incidents that occurred in the early morning of October 1, 2023. In the early hours of October 1, Platt was in a nightclub in West Street, when he made unreciprocated advances towards a 20-year-old woman. Platt, went on to sexually assault the woman before reportedly grabbing her by the throat after he was challenged on his behaviour. The victim called police to report the crime, and while on the phone, a second incident occurred involving Platt. Platt became enraged with a second woman near to the club, after she attempted to assist a man in West Street. He pushed the 23-year-old victim away from the area, before assaulting her and throwing her to the ground. Platt callously stamped on the victims head multiple times, causing significant facial injuries. Police quickly arrested Platt at the scene, and he was taken to custody before being bailed with strict conditions. Platt was charged on March 27 with attempted grievous bodily harm, sexual assault, and intentional strangulation. On May 23, Platt pleaded guilty to attempting to cause grievous bodily harm and sexual assault. The intentional strangulation offence was requested to lay on file. At Lewes Crown Court on July 12, Platt was sentenced to 45 months imprisonment and given a £228 fine. Photo: Sussex Police