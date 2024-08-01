3 . Locked up in Sussex: These are some of the criminals jailed in July 2024

A man who attempted to murder a child who had intervened to stop him raping and sexually assaulting another child has been sentenced after he was convicted of a number of offences including attempted murder and rape. Anthony Stocks, aged 54, formerly of Icieni Close, Goring-on-Thames, was found guilty by unanimous jury verdict of four counts of sexual assault of a child under 13 and one count each of causing or inciting a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity, rape and attempted murder in a trial at Oxford Crown Court, which concluded on June 6, 2024. Returning to the same court for sentencing, Stocks was sentenced to life in prison, serving a minimum of 19-and-a-half years. A joint investigation between Thames Valley Police and Sussex Police found that Stocks had calculated a plan to kill a young boy who had tried to stop him from his offending against a young girl. Stocks had previously taken the boy to a quarry in Oxfordshire with a plan to push him off the edge, but he changed his mind. However, on September 24, 2022, Stocks took the child to a set of cliffs at Ovingdean, near Brighton, where he carried out his plan, pushing the boy from the cliff edge. He sustained extensive serious injuries, but miraculously, survived. Initially, the boy’s fall was thought to be accidental, but following the launch of an investigation, a much darker reason for the fall became apparent. Stocks was arrested on November 23, 2023 on suspicion of attempted murder, rape, and other sexual offences and was charged on the same day. Over a period of three years between 2019 and 2022, Stocks was staying at an address in east Oxfordshire. During his time there, he subjected a girl to rape and multiple sexual assaults. The boy, who became aware of Stocks’ offending, attempted to intervene to stop Stocks continuing his abuse, and it was then that Stocks hatched his sordid plan to kill the boy. The girl had told the boy about the offending and the boy put himself in the way of Stocks to try and stop the incidents from Photo: Thames Valley Police