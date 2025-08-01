4 . Locked up in Sussex: These are some of the criminals jailed in July 2025

Sussex & Surrey Serious and Organised Crime Unit have disrupted a UK-wide multi-kilo drug supply worth millions. Three men have been jailed, a woman has been given a community order, and one man has been convicted in relation to the supply of over 100 kilograms (kg) of class A and B drugs as a result of the investigation. The five defendants are linked to a major organised crime group believed to be responsible for a larger UK-wide supply of hundreds of kilos of drugs worth multi-millions of pounds, one of Sussex’s biggest operations. To date, 32 members of the wider organised crime group have been arrested, and a significant number of illegal drugs and weapons have been taken off the streets across Sussex. Robert Lawrence, 39, of Queens Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supplying a class A drug to another, being concerned in the supplying a class B drug to another and possessing criminal property. He was jailed for ten-and-a-half years. Photo: Sussex Police