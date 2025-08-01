These are some of the most serious, high-profile and prolific offenders who were jailed in the seventh month of 2025.
All information comes directly from Sussex Police.
1. Locked up in Sussex: These are some of the criminals jailed in July 2025
Sussex’s judges, juries and magistrates were busy in July. Photo: Sussex Police
2. Locked up in Sussex: These are some of the criminals jailed in July 2025
A driver who drove at and collided with a woman in Brighton has been sentenced following a guilty plea in December. Fharharde Uddin, 28, and of no fixed address, collided with the pedestrian, a woman known to him, in Whitehawk Crescent on August 19, 2023. The incident left the woman with life-threatening injuries, requiring immediate medical attention and surgery. Uddin was also seen attempting to force the victim into the rear passenger seat of his vehicle following the collision. An extensive investigation was launched by the Major Crime Team, leading Uddin to be charged with attempted murder and perverting the course of justice. On December 6, 2024, at a hearing at Lewes Crown Court, the court accepted guilty pleas for causing serious injury by dangerous driving and perverting the course of justice. At his sentencing on July 25 at Hove Crown Court, Uddin was handed a sentence of nine years. Photo: Sussex Police
3. Locked up in Sussex: These are some of the criminals jailed in July 2025
Sussex & Surrey Serious and Organised Crime Unit have disrupted a UK-wide multi-kilo drug supply worth millions. Three men have been jailed, a woman has been given a community order, and one man has been convicted in relation to the supply of over 100 kilograms (kg) of class A and B drugs as a result of the investigation. The five defendants are linked to a major organised crime group believed to be responsible for a larger UK-wide supply of hundreds of kilos of drugs worth multi-millions of pounds, one of Sussex’s biggest operations. To date, 32 members of the wider organised crime group have been arrested, and a significant number of illegal drugs and weapons have been taken off the streets across Sussex. Jake Tompsett, 39, of Aspen Gardens, Hartlepool, pleaded guilty to being concerned in supplying a controlled class A drug to another and was sentenced to 12-and-a-half-years in prison. Photo: Sussex Police
4. Locked up in Sussex: These are some of the criminals jailed in July 2025
Sussex & Surrey Serious and Organised Crime Unit have disrupted a UK-wide multi-kilo drug supply worth millions. Three men have been jailed, a woman has been given a community order, and one man has been convicted in relation to the supply of over 100 kilograms (kg) of class A and B drugs as a result of the investigation. The five defendants are linked to a major organised crime group believed to be responsible for a larger UK-wide supply of hundreds of kilos of drugs worth multi-millions of pounds, one of Sussex’s biggest operations. To date, 32 members of the wider organised crime group have been arrested, and a significant number of illegal drugs and weapons have been taken off the streets across Sussex. Robert Lawrence, 39, of Queens Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supplying a class A drug to another, being concerned in the supplying a class B drug to another and possessing criminal property. He was jailed for ten-and-a-half years. Photo: Sussex Police