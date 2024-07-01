Sussex’s judges, juries and magistrates were busy in June.
These are some of the most serious, high profile and prolific offenders who were jailed in the sixth month of 2024.
All information comes directly from Sussex Police.
Two men have been sentenced for the robbery of a man in Brighton. Charlie Crookes (pictured) and Anthony Kirsten targeted the man as he walked in The Avenue, Bevendean. The victim tried to avoid them and entered a nearby shop. But Crookes and Kirsten followed him inside where they assaulted the victim with a bottle and threatened him with a knife. It left the victim shaken and injured. Both men admitted robbery and possession of a bladed article when they appeared before Lewes Crown Court for sentence on Friday, June 7. Crookes, 23, of Norwich Drive, Bevendean, Brighton, admitted robbery, aggravated vehicle taking, and possession of a bladed article over the incident on December 6 last year. He was also convicted for a range of other separate offences including making threats with a knife, theft of bicycles, and possession of cocaine. In specific he admitted one charge of robbery, one charge of aggravated vehicle taking, four counts of possession of a blade article, three counts of making threats with a bladed article, affray, three counts of theft of a bicycle, theft of food, burglary, and possession of cocaine. Crookes was sentenced to seven years in prison in total. He must serve a minimum of two thirds of the sentence before he can be considered for parole. The court added an extra three year extended sentence for his licence period.Photo: Sussex Police
Two men have been sentenced for the robbery of a man in Brighton. Charlie Crookes and Anthony Kirsten (pictured) targeted the man as he walked in The Avenue, Bevendean. The victim tried to avoid them and entered a nearby shop. But Crookes and Kirsten followed him inside where they assaulted the victim with a bottle and threatened him with a knife. It left the victim shaken and injured. Both men admitted robbery and possession of a bladed article when they appeared before Lewes Crown Court for sentence on Friday, June 7. Kirsten, 45, of Hillside, Southwick, admitted robbery, possession of a bladed article, aggravated vehicle taking and driving without valid insurance. He was sentenced to five years and four months in prison and was disqualified from driving for three years and nine months.Photo: Sussex Police
A Bexhill woman convicted of manslaughter following the death of an 18-month-old boy has been jailed. Shannon Driver, 27, of North Road in Bexhill, was sentenced to 17 years on June 28 at Lewes Crown Court. Driver was jailed for 12 years, with another five to be spent on extended licence. In January, Driver had been found guilty of the manslaughter of 18-month-old Jaxon Syrett while he was in her care. Jaxon tragically died in hospital on September 24, 2020, after being admitted several days previously with significant injuries. On the afternoon of 19 September, 2020, emergency services were called to a property in London Road to a report of a child having been seriously injured. Eighteen-month-old Jaxon was rushed to hospital for treatment after the informant, Shannon Driver, claimed he had slipped in the shower. Driver had been looking after him while his father was at work. Despite the best efforts of hospital staff Jaxon did not recover from his injuries and was sadly confirmed deceased on September 24. Subsequent examinations by medical professionals found he had suffered significant injuries that the post-mortem suggested to be ‘non-accidental, i.e. inflicted trauma’. A criminal investigation was launched, while Jaxon’s family were supported by specialist officers. Driver was arrested, subsequently charged with manslaughter and remanded in custody.Photo: Sussex Police