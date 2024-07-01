2 . Locked up in Sussex: These are some of the criminals jailed in June 2024

Two men have been sentenced for the robbery of a man in Brighton. Charlie Crookes (pictured) and Anthony Kirsten targeted the man as he walked in The Avenue, Bevendean. The victim tried to avoid them and entered a nearby shop. But Crookes and Kirsten followed him inside where they assaulted the victim with a bottle and threatened him with a knife. It left the victim shaken and injured. Both men admitted robbery and possession of a bladed article when they appeared before Lewes Crown Court for sentence on Friday, June 7. Crookes, 23, of Norwich Drive, Bevendean, Brighton, admitted robbery, aggravated vehicle taking, and possession of a bladed article over the incident on December 6 last year. He was also convicted for a range of other separate offences including making threats with a knife, theft of bicycles, and possession of cocaine. In specific he admitted one charge of robbery, one charge of aggravated vehicle taking, four counts of possession of a blade article, three counts of making threats with a bladed article, affray, three counts of theft of a bicycle, theft of food, burglary, and possession of cocaine. Crookes was sentenced to seven years in prison in total. He must serve a minimum of two thirds of the sentence before he can be considered for parole. The court added an extra three year extended sentence for his licence period.Photo: Sussex Police