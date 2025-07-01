2 . Locked up in Sussex: These are some of the criminals jailed in June 2025

A prolific shop thief has been sentenced over his latest offences in Crawley. Kenny Grubb was the subject of a Criminal Behaviour Order, preventing his access to stores in the Ifield area and the wider town. But the 33-year-old was arrested again after breaching the order not to enter stores. In June, he entered the Co-op store in Ifield Drive and repeatedly stole items from inside. But he appeared in court and has been jailed for one year for his crimes. At Crawley Magistrates’ Court on June 18, Grubb, of Midhurst Close, Ifield, admitted four shop thefts, four breaches of a Criminal Behaviour Order, and possession of cannabis. The court was told how he had entered the same Co-op store in Ifield Drive four times between June 6 and June 17. On June 6 he entered the store at 6.45pm and was seen filling a duffle bag with beer and washing detergents before leaving without any making any attempt to pay. On June 7 at 5.45pm he entered and stole food and alcohol. On June 14 at 10pm he pushed his way into the store as shutters were being lowered, stealing beer and energy drinks before leaving. Then on June 17 at 7am he was seen stealing meat and beer. Grubb was arrested and identified for the thefts, and for being in breach of the Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO). Photo: Sussex Police