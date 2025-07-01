These are some of the most serious, high profile and prolific offenders who were jailed in the sixth month of 2025.
All information comes directly from Sussex Police.
A prolific shop thief has been sentenced over his latest offences in Crawley. Kenny Grubb was the subject of a Criminal Behaviour Order, preventing his access to stores in the Ifield area and the wider town. But the 33-year-old was arrested again after breaching the order not to enter stores. In June, he entered the Co-op store in Ifield Drive and repeatedly stole items from inside. But he appeared in court and has been jailed for one year for his crimes. At Crawley Magistrates’ Court on June 18, Grubb, of Midhurst Close, Ifield, admitted four shop thefts, four breaches of a Criminal Behaviour Order, and possession of cannabis. The court was told how he had entered the same Co-op store in Ifield Drive four times between June 6 and June 17. On June 6 he entered the store at 6.45pm and was seen filling a duffle bag with beer and washing detergents before leaving without any making any attempt to pay. On June 7 at 5.45pm he entered and stole food and alcohol. On June 14 at 10pm he pushed his way into the store as shutters were being lowered, stealing beer and energy drinks before leaving. Then on June 17 at 7am he was seen stealing meat and beer. Grubb was arrested and identified for the thefts, and for being in breach of the Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO). Photo: Sussex Police
A Rye man who raped a woman he met in Hastings has been jailed. Marcus Page, 26, of Spring Hill in Rye, met his victim on May 1, 2022. After spending some time together, the victim reported being taken to a public stairway, where he raped her. She was able to seek help and reported the incident to the police the following day. Specialist officers supported the victim while Page was arrested that afternoon. He was charged with rape and, following a trial at Hove Crown Court, convicted on April 25, 2025. At Guildford Crown Court on June 19, he was jailed for five years and given a 10-year restraining order against the victim. Photo: Sussex Police
A Horsham man who contacted young girls online and tried to meet them for sex has been jailed. In 2023, Gavin West, 46, of Six Acres in Slinfold, exchanged messages with an account on a social media platform that he believed was owned by a 12-year-old girl. West engaged in sexual conversations with the account, despite being told explicitly the owner was 12 years old, and attempted to arrange a meet up for sexual activity. Police became aware of West’s messages and, in November, 2023, West was arrested at his home. A number of devices were seized and found to contain indecent images of children, including two of the most serious category A images and four extreme pornographic images depicting sex acts with dogs. Messages with other social media users showed West had a committed sexual interest in children. West was charged with attempting to incite a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity, engaging in sexual communication with a child, three counts of making an indecent photograph of a child and one count of possessing extreme pornographic images. At Lewes Crown Court on April 24, 2025, he pleaded guilty to all charges and, at the same court on June 13, was sentenced to four years in prison and given a 10-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order aimed at reducing his ability to reoffend. Photo: Sussex Police