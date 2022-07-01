Locked up in Sussex: These are some of the criminals jailed in June

These are some of the most serious, high profile and prolific offenders who were jailed in the sixth month of 2022.
All information comes directly from Sussex Police.
1.
2.
Brighton man Marcus Fraser, who threatened to kill a family and burn down their house, has been jailed for 32 months. Fraser, 28, of Grand Parade in Brighton, was arrested in possession of a claw hammer on a bus on June 22, 2021, having threatened the family at an address minutes before. When he was asked to leave, Fraser became aggressive and hurled homophobic abuse towards them. He eventually left the property in Park Road, Brighton, and boarded a bus which was later stopped by officers in central Brighton. Fraser was charged with making threats to kill and threats to damage property and, at Lewes Crown Court on June 9, was found guilty and sentenced to 32 months in prison. He was also given a restraining order forbidding him from contacting his victims or entering Rushlake Road or Park Road.
3.
Simon Greavey has been sentenced to 15 months in prison following two burglaries in Eastbourne. Greavey, 32, of no fixed address, broke into the Hadleigh Hotel in Burlington Place, on Friday, May 13. Once inside, he took numerous items including money and alcohol. A day later, on Saturday, May 14, Greavey entered a nearby residential property and stole credit and debit cards belonging to the homeowners, who were asleep inside the house at the time. Greavey then used the stolen cards in a shop local to the area and was later stopped by police and searched. The stolen cards were found and Greavey was arrested. During his arrest, he assaulted the arresting officer. Further enquiries as part of the investigation placed Greavey at the Hadleigh Hotel, thanks to CCTV footage. Forensics also linked him to the second burglary at the residential address. Greavey pleaded guilty and was sentenced at Lewes Crown Court on Tuesday, June 21. He received a 15 month prison sentence for two counts of burglary, one count of thef
4.
Portsmouth man Zackery Stephen Bell has been sentenced to six years in prison having pleaded guilty to sexual offences against women that took place in Waterlooville and West Sussex. Bell, 28, of South Avenue, Portsmouth, appeared at Portsmouth Crown Court on Thursday (June 23) for sentence having previously pleaded guilty to sexual assault.
