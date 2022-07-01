Locked up in Sussex: These are some of the criminals jailed in June

3.

Simon Greavey has been sentenced to 15 months in prison following two burglaries in Eastbourne. Greavey, 32, of no fixed address, broke into the Hadleigh Hotel in Burlington Place, on Friday, May 13. Once inside, he took numerous items including money and alcohol. A day later, on Saturday, May 14, Greavey entered a nearby residential property and stole credit and debit cards belonging to the homeowners, who were asleep inside the house at the time. Greavey then used the stolen cards in a shop local to the area and was later stopped by police and searched. The stolen cards were found and Greavey was arrested. During his arrest, he assaulted the arresting officer. Further enquiries as part of the investigation placed Greavey at the Hadleigh Hotel, thanks to CCTV footage. Forensics also linked him to the second burglary at the residential address. Greavey pleaded guilty and was sentenced at Lewes Crown Court on Tuesday, June 21. He received a 15 month prison sentence for two counts of burglary, one count of thef

Photo: Sussex Police