These are some of the most serious, high profile and prolific offenders who were jailed in the third month of 2025.
All information comes directly from Sussex Police.
Locked up in Sussex: These are some of the criminals jailed in March 2025
Locked up in Sussex: These are some of the criminals jailed in March 2025
A drug dealer who was found in possession of drugs in Horsham has been sentenced. Shamel Sudeene-Darien was stopped by officers in the town centre on suspicion of drug dealing. He was found to have five wraps of suspected heroin and six wraps of suspected crack cocaine. Police completed a search of a rented address in the town, where a young child in his care was found alone. The address contained drugs, cash, weapons, and hazards for a young toddler. Officers ensured appropriate safeguarding was put in place to ensure the toddler was safe. Sudeene-Darien, 27, unemployed and formerly of an address in Penge, London, was charged with nine offences. These included possession of class A drugs with intent to supply (namely heroin and crack cocaine), being concerned in the supply of heroin and crack cocaine, being concerned in the supply of cannabis, acquiring, using or possessing criminal property, possession of an offensive weapon in public (namely a screwdriver), and child neglect. At Lewes Crown Court on March 11, he was sentenced to a total of three years in prison. The court was told how officers suspected Sudeene-Darien of drug dealing and detained him for a search at 5pm on January 20 this year. He was found with wraps of suspected drugs in his possession as well as a screwdriver, and a burner mobile phone linked to County Lines drug dealing. The subsequent search of an address found £1,000 in cash, and 154 wraps of crack cocaine found in a black glove. His phones also showed further evidence that he was supplying drugs in the area. Photo: Sussex Police
Locked up in Sussex: These are some of the criminals jailed in March 2025
A week-long campaign to prevent and detect retail crime has resulted in multiple successes across Sussex. The inaugural Business Crime Reduction Partnership (BCRP) week was held nationally between March 17-21, aimed to raise awareness of offences which impact shop keepers and workers. Locally, policing teams conducted high visibility patrols to provide reassurance to retailers and to target offenders – particularly those who continually commit crime and cause harm to the business community. Jodie Dawkins, 31, of The Goffs, Eastbourne, has been jailed for 41 weeks following a string of shoplifting offences in the town. She was arrested and charged on March 17, and pleaded guilty to 12 counts of shoplifting. In total, she stole £1,300 worth of goods including alcohol, clothing, protein bars, cosmetics, chocolate and condiments between November and March. She was remanded in custody and sentenced at Brighton Magistrates’ Court the following day, where she was also given a three-year Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) which prohibits her from entering certain shops in Eastbourne. Photo: Sussex Police
Locked up in Sussex: These are some of the criminals jailed in March 2025
A week-long campaign to prevent and detect retail crime has resulted in multiple successes across Sussex. The inaugural Business Crime Reduction Partnership (BCRP) week was held nationally between March 17-21, aimed to raise awareness of offences which impact shop keepers and workers. Locally, policing teams conducted high visibility patrols to provide reassurance to retailers and to target offenders – particularly those who continually commit crime and cause harm to the business community. Ryan Breach has been jailed for two months for a string of offences at stores in Worthing. He stole Lego and washing products from B&M in the Guildbourne Centre; cheese, ham and alcohol from Tesco Express in Dominion Road; and more washing products from Co-Op in Rowlands Road. The offences occurred between January 5 and March 23. Breach, 35, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to five counts of theft and three counts of breaching his existing CBO, and was sentenced at Crawley Magistrates’ Court on March 24. He was also ordered to pay compensation to the stores he stole from. Photo: Sussex Police