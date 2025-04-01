2 . Locked up in Sussex: These are some of the criminals jailed in March 2025

A drug dealer who was found in possession of drugs in Horsham has been sentenced. Shamel Sudeene-Darien was stopped by officers in the town centre on suspicion of drug dealing. He was found to have five wraps of suspected heroin and six wraps of suspected crack cocaine. Police completed a search of a rented address in the town, where a young child in his care was found alone. The address contained drugs, cash, weapons, and hazards for a young toddler. Officers ensured appropriate safeguarding was put in place to ensure the toddler was safe. Sudeene-Darien, 27, unemployed and formerly of an address in Penge, London, was charged with nine offences. These included possession of class A drugs with intent to supply (namely heroin and crack cocaine), being concerned in the supply of heroin and crack cocaine, being concerned in the supply of cannabis, acquiring, using or possessing criminal property, possession of an offensive weapon in public (namely a screwdriver), and child neglect. At Lewes Crown Court on March 11, he was sentenced to a total of three years in prison. The court was told how officers suspected Sudeene-Darien of drug dealing and detained him for a search at 5pm on January 20 this year. He was found with wraps of suspected drugs in his possession as well as a screwdriver, and a burner mobile phone linked to County Lines drug dealing. The subsequent search of an address found £1,000 in cash, and 154 wraps of crack cocaine found in a black glove. His phones also showed further evidence that he was supplying drugs in the area. Photo: Sussex Police