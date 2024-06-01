Sussex’s judges, juries and magistrates were busy in May.
These are some of the most serious, high profile and prolific offenders who were jailed in the fifth month of 2024.
All information comes directly from Sussex Police.
1. Locked up in Sussex: These are some of the criminals jailed in May 2024
Sussex’s judges, juries and magistrates were busy in May. Photo: Sussex Police
2. Locked up in Sussex: These are some of the criminals jailed in May 2024
A man who raped a woman in the toilet of a Brighton nightclub has been jailed for six years. Yusef Ibrahim, 21, of Abbots Way, Bromley, was found guilty of rape and sexual assault at a previous Lewes Crown Court hearing held in Chichester. Nightclub staff had called police in the early hours of September 24, 2021 after a woman told security staff she had been raped. Ibrahim, who was sentenced on April 30, was told he would be on the sex offenders register for life. Sussex Police said after the court hearing the pair had met on the dancefloor earlier in the night. CCTV from the club showed them entering the toilet and the victim leaving a short time later, visibly distressed. Security staff detained Ibrahim, who was 18 at the time, and took the woman to a place of safety, officers said. The victim, in her 20s, told police Ibrahim had led her to the toilet, locked her in a cubicle and raped her. Photo: Sussex Police
3. Locked up in Sussex: These are some of the criminals jailed in May 2024
A motorcycle rider who collided with pedestrians while the road was closed to motor traffic has been sentenced. Jack Sheppard rode at excess speed while road closures were in place for the Barcombe fireworks display. He struck a group of pedestrians, causing them serious injuries. Now aged 19, he appeared before Lewes Crown Court on April 22 where he admitted causing serious injuries by dangerous driving. Dangerous driving and driving at excess speed are some of the main factors in why people are killed or seriously injured on our roads. Sheppard, of Spithurst Road, Barcombe, was sentenced to 21 months detention in a young offenders’ institution. He was disqualified from driving or riding for two years and ten months. The court heard how the incident happened at 10.20pm on November 19, 2022 in the High Street in the village. Road closures were in place for the annual bonfire celebrations, which Sheppard had himself attended. He rode at an estimated 40mph in the road closure, when the usual speed limit is 30mph when the road is open. Photo: Sussex Police
4. Locked up in Sussex: These are some of the criminals jailed in May 2024
A boy who fatally stabbed a teenager in the centre of Brighton has been given a life sentence. Armin Mehdikhani-Sarvejahani, 16, of Butts Road in Southwick, was sentenced to life in prison at Lewes Crown Court on May 2, for the murder of 17-year-old Mustafa Momand last year. He was told he must serve a minimum of 17 years before being eligible for release. An automatic anonymity order given to offenders under the age of 18 was lifted by The Honourable Mr Justice Constable, meaning Mehdikhani-Sarvejahani’s identity can be published. Mustafa Momand died from a single stab wound on October 5, 2023. Emergency services were called at around 5pm that afternoon to Queens Road in Brighton, where members of the public were already delivering emergency first aid to Mustafa. Witnesses described seeing him in an altercation with another boy at the junction of Queens Road and Gloucester Road, before being chased north towards the railway station and collapsing outside the Ibis Hotel. Mustafa was taken to hospital, where he was sadly confirmed deceased. Mehdikhani-Sarvejahani, who was seen to be carrying a large knife, fled along Gloucester Road and was later seen on CCTV moving towards Preston Circus. An urgent manhunt was launched and, at 6.15pm, officers attending a seemingly unrelated incident spotted and arrested him in The Avenue, Bevendean – around two-and-a-half miles away from the scene. He was wearing the same clothing described by witnesses of the incident, stained with what was later to be confirmed as Mustafa’s blood. Mehdikhani-Sarvejahani was subsequently charged with murder, as well as making threats with a bladed article and threats with an offensive weapon in relation to two unrelated incidents. He was found guilty of murder and making threats with a blade following a two-week trial at Brighton Crown Court on March 4. He was found not guilty of making threats with an offensive weapon. Photo: Sussex Police