4 . Locked up in Sussex: These are some of the criminals jailed in May 2024

A boy who fatally stabbed a teenager in the centre of Brighton has been given a life sentence. Armin Mehdikhani-Sarvejahani, 16, of Butts Road in Southwick, was sentenced to life in prison at Lewes Crown Court on May 2, for the murder of 17-year-old Mustafa Momand last year. He was told he must serve a minimum of 17 years before being eligible for release. An automatic anonymity order given to offenders under the age of 18 was lifted by The Honourable Mr Justice Constable, meaning Mehdikhani-Sarvejahani’s identity can be published. Mustafa Momand died from a single stab wound on October 5, 2023. Emergency services were called at around 5pm that afternoon to Queens Road in Brighton, where members of the public were already delivering emergency first aid to Mustafa. Witnesses described seeing him in an altercation with another boy at the junction of Queens Road and Gloucester Road, before being chased north towards the railway station and collapsing outside the Ibis Hotel. Mustafa was taken to hospital, where he was sadly confirmed deceased. Mehdikhani-Sarvejahani, who was seen to be carrying a large knife, fled along Gloucester Road and was later seen on CCTV moving towards Preston Circus. An urgent manhunt was launched and, at 6.15pm, officers attending a seemingly unrelated incident spotted and arrested him in The Avenue, Bevendean – around two-and-a-half miles away from the scene. He was wearing the same clothing described by witnesses of the incident, stained with what was later to be confirmed as Mustafa’s blood. Mehdikhani-Sarvejahani was subsequently charged with murder, as well as making threats with a bladed article and threats with an offensive weapon in relation to two unrelated incidents. He was found guilty of murder and making threats with a blade following a two-week trial at Brighton Crown Court on March 4. He was found not guilty of making threats with an offensive weapon. Photo: Sussex Police