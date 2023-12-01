These are some of the most serious, high-profile and prolific offenders who were jailed in the penultimate month of 2023.
All information comes directly from Sussex Police.
1. Locked up in Sussex: These are some of the criminals jailed in November 2023
Sussex’s judges, juries and magistrates were busy in November Photo: Sussex Police
Top row left to right: Allen Swatkins, Harry White, Jordan Panice. Bottom row left to right: Melik Yalcin, Robert Longstaffe. Photo: Sussex Police
A motorcyclist who rode into a police officer in Eastbourne causing him significant injuries has been jailed. Alfie Chandler, 20, of Burlington Close, Feltham, London, was riding a ‘scrambler’ style motorcycle in Paradise Drive on 30 July when he failed to stop for officers and continued to ride towards them. He narrowly missed one officer but hit another on the arm and leg, causing serious injuries requiring surgery. Earlier in the day, two police officers had been carrying out enquiries in relation to a series of motorcycle thefts in the town when they spotted a rider in Meads Road. The motorcyclist rode away from them towards Paradise Drive, where two other officers were patrolling in a marked police car. The officers got out of their car to direct the rider to stop but he failed to do so. After the collision, the rider was arrested and identified as Alfie Chandler. Chandler was charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving, handling stolen goods, driving without valid insurance, and driving while disqualified and appeared at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on 1 August. The case was referred to Kingston Crown Court and on 29 August, Chandler pleaded guilty to causing serious injury by dangerous driving, driving without valid insurance, and driving while disqualified. He denied handling stolen goods and the court ordered this charge to lie on file. He was remanded in custody and appeared at the same court for sentencing on 27 November, where he was jailed for three years. Photo: Sussex Police
A man who threatened a driver with a machete has been jailed after DNA from his saliva was found at the scene. Thomas Powell, 28, of Woburn Way, Eastbourne, has been sentenced to a total of two years and nine months in prison after he chased a vehicle and caused damage to it with a weapon. On 18 February 2021, police received a report of a car driving aggressively trying to overtake another vehicle on Highfield Link, Eastbourne. The car was being driven by Powell, who shouted and signalled at the victim’s vehicle, flashing his car lights and beeping the horn, before throwing rubbish and debris at the victim’s car as he overtook it on the dual carriageway. In an attempt to resolve the issue, the victim followed the car into Burwash Close where Powell exited his vehicle and verbally abused the victim. Powell then retrieved a sheathed machete from the boot and struck the driver’s door frame, close to the victim’s head. As the victim drove away, Powell chased the car and smashed the nearside window with the weapon. The victim continued on to Eastbourne Police Station in Hammonds Drive to meet officers. Saliva located on the victim’s car positively identified Thomas Powell as the suspect and he was arrested on 23 February on suspicion of affray, common assault, criminal damage, and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place. He was later charged and after trial in September 2023, was found guilty of threatening a person with a blade/sharply pointed article in a public place and destroying/damaging property of value unknown. At Lewes Crown Court on 30 October 2023, he was sentenced to 33 months’ imprisonment and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £190. Photo: Sussex Police