Locked up in Sussex: These are some of the criminals jailed in November 2024

These are some of the most serious, high profile and prolific offenders who were jailed in the penultimate month of 2024.
All information comes directly from Sussex Police.
A man has been sentenced for the murder of a pensioner in his home in Worthing. Sukhkit Bains, 46, stabbed his acquaintance Michael Martin, 72, in a sustained attack inside an address in St Botolph’s Road in March. He then tried to conceal the murder by rearranging the crime scene inside Mr Martin’s address. A concerned family member contacted Bains when they had not heard from Mr Martin. Bains lied to them, claiming Mr Martin was “in pain” but sleeping. Mr Martin was later found by a family member with fatal injuries. Bains, also known as Sukhjit Bains, was arrested at an address in Crawley, and was charged with murder. In a trial at Isleworth Crown Court last month, he was found guilty of murder. Bains appeared for sentencing at the same court on Friday, November 1 where he was jailed for life, with a minimum term of 22 years before he can be considered for parole. The court was told how a family member had found Mr Martin after attending the address at 6.30pm on March 22. He was found with stab wounds and assault injuries and sadly was pronounced deceased. CCTV showed Bains, of Brighton Road, Southgate, with Mr Martin entering the property on March 20. It was the last time Mr Martin was seen alive. A neighbour heard noises overnight from March 20 into March 21. Mr Martin’s phone went dead, and the phone has not been located. Meanwhile inside the address, Bains made efforts to conceal his crime. These included wiping clean a knife, turning over a blood-stained rug, and putting his blood stained clothes in the washing machine. Photo: Sussex Police
A man has been sentenced over a violent assault in his home in Brighton. William Miller, 43, attacked another man using a machete. It left the victim with life-changing injuries and with critical blood loss. Miller was found guilty of causing grievous bodily harm with intent over the incident in Whitehawk Close on July 14, 2023. At Lewes Crown Court on November 7, he was sentenced to 13 years and four months in prison. The court imposed an extended sentence for dangerousness, which means Miller, of Whitehawk Close, Brighton, will not be released automatically half way through his sentence. Instead he must serve at least two thirds of the sentence before he can be considered for parole. He will remain on licence for a further three years and eight months. The court was told how the incident happened at about 12.30pm on July 14. The victim, a 36-year-old man known to Miller, had attended the address and they had been drinking together. There was an altercation over the use of a phone charger. The victim called 999 and described how he was “bleeding out”. In the background, call handlers heard Miller state: “I will chop you up right here.” The victim sustained lacerations to his head, back, and hands. Miller went on the run before officers arrived at the scene. Sussex Police appealed for information, and Miller handed himself in to Brighton Police Station on July 17 and was arrested and subsequently charged following an investigation by Brighton CID. Photo: Sussex Police
A lorry driver who crashed his vehicle while over the alcohol limit has been sentenced. Janis Rimovics, 50, was driving a 44-tonne articulated lorry when he struck a parked vehicle in Church Lane, Pagham. He then drove into a nearby holiday park which was busy with families and children on a busy Saturday evening during the summer holidays. Despite there being pedestrians, Rimovics continued to attempt to manoeuvre the lorry before members of the public persuaded him to give up. Rimovis smelt of alcohol and the police were called. When officers arrived, they found Rimovics too intoxicated to stand. Rimovics was arrested and charged with dangerous driving and driving over the alcohol limit. At Portsmouth Crown Court on October 18, he was sentenced to four months in prison. He was disqualified from driving for 18 months. The court heard how Rimovics, of Station Estate Road, Feltham, struck a parked car at about 8.45pm on August 25. He then drove off at speed into a holiday park. He tried to reverse his vehicle out of a dead end but was unable to complete the manoeuvre, and then fell asleep in his cab. Officers took him to custody, where he provided a breath sample. Rimovics provided breath alcohol reading of 128 microgrammes (μg) of alcohol per 100 millilitres (ml) of breath. The legal limit is 35μg of alcohol per 100ml of breath. Officers found empty vodka bottles inside the cab of his HGV. Photo: Sussex Police