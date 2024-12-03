3 . Locked up in Sussex: These are some of the criminals jailed in November 2024

A man has been sentenced over a violent assault in his home in Brighton. William Miller, 43, attacked another man using a machete. It left the victim with life-changing injuries and with critical blood loss. Miller was found guilty of causing grievous bodily harm with intent over the incident in Whitehawk Close on July 14, 2023. At Lewes Crown Court on November 7, he was sentenced to 13 years and four months in prison. The court imposed an extended sentence for dangerousness, which means Miller, of Whitehawk Close, Brighton, will not be released automatically half way through his sentence. Instead he must serve at least two thirds of the sentence before he can be considered for parole. He will remain on licence for a further three years and eight months. The court was told how the incident happened at about 12.30pm on July 14. The victim, a 36-year-old man known to Miller, had attended the address and they had been drinking together. There was an altercation over the use of a phone charger. The victim called 999 and described how he was “bleeding out”. In the background, call handlers heard Miller state: “I will chop you up right here.” The victim sustained lacerations to his head, back, and hands. Miller went on the run before officers arrived at the scene. Sussex Police appealed for information, and Miller handed himself in to Brighton Police Station on July 17 and was arrested and subsequently charged following an investigation by Brighton CID. Photo: Sussex Police