2 . Locked up in Sussex: These are some of the criminals jailed in October 2024

Two men have been jailed for a vicious and planned attack on a man in Hassocks. On March 12, 2022 at around 10pm, a man in his 20s was picked up by Megan McQuade, who took him to Underhill Lane, Clayton. When parked up next to another car, the occupants of the vehicle got out and knocked on McQuade’s car. Christopher Smith (left), who was known to the victim, and Smith’s friend Stephen McNicol (right) then went on to viciously attack him. They threatened to stab the victim, and it was heard by the court he was tasered. The man, who suffered two broken wrists, escaped Smith and McNicol and called a friend. All three suspects left the scene and the victim was taken to hospital. He was discharged a day later. Following a thorough investigation, the victim’s account matched McQuade’s phone movement and contact between McQuade and Smith. McQuade, 22, of South Coast Road, Peacehaven, McNicol, 31, of Acre Close, Haywards Heath and Smith, 25, of Denham Road, Burgess Hill were arrested on March 16, March 17 and March 22, 2022 respectively. They were all charged with conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm with intent on August 29, 2022. All three pleaded not guilty when they appeared before Lewes Crown Court on October 24, 2023. Following a ten-day trial at Lewes Crown Court, which began on August 19, 2024, they were found guilty. On October 24, 2024, they were sentenced at Lewes Crown Court. McNicol was sentenced to a total of eight years and two months’ imprisonment. He had also previously pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply a Class A drug when he was found with cocaine on July 16, 2022 in Ferndale Road, Burgess Hill. Smith was sentenced to seven years’ imprisonment. McQuade was sentenced to two years’ imprisonment, suspended for two years. She was also given 200 hours of unpaid work to be completed within 12 months, 20 days of rehabilitation activity and a 12 month disqualification from driving. Photo: Sussex Police