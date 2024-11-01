These are some of the most serious, high profile and prolific offenders who were jailed in the tenth month of 2024.
All information comes directly from Sussex Police.
1. Locked up in Sussex: These are some of the criminals jailed in October 2024
These are some of the most serious, high profile and prolific offenders who were jailed in the tenth month of 2024. Photo: Sussex Police
2. Locked up in Sussex: These are some of the criminals jailed in October 2024
Two men have been jailed for a vicious and planned attack on a man in Hassocks. On March 12, 2022 at around 10pm, a man in his 20s was picked up by Megan McQuade, who took him to Underhill Lane, Clayton. When parked up next to another car, the occupants of the vehicle got out and knocked on McQuade’s car. Christopher Smith (left), who was known to the victim, and Smith’s friend Stephen McNicol (right) then went on to viciously attack him. They threatened to stab the victim, and it was heard by the court he was tasered. The man, who suffered two broken wrists, escaped Smith and McNicol and called a friend. All three suspects left the scene and the victim was taken to hospital. He was discharged a day later. Following a thorough investigation, the victim’s account matched McQuade’s phone movement and contact between McQuade and Smith. McQuade, 22, of South Coast Road, Peacehaven, McNicol, 31, of Acre Close, Haywards Heath and Smith, 25, of Denham Road, Burgess Hill were arrested on March 16, March 17 and March 22, 2022 respectively. They were all charged with conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm with intent on August 29, 2022. All three pleaded not guilty when they appeared before Lewes Crown Court on October 24, 2023. Following a ten-day trial at Lewes Crown Court, which began on August 19, 2024, they were found guilty. On October 24, 2024, they were sentenced at Lewes Crown Court. McNicol was sentenced to a total of eight years and two months’ imprisonment. He had also previously pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply a Class A drug when he was found with cocaine on July 16, 2022 in Ferndale Road, Burgess Hill. Smith was sentenced to seven years’ imprisonment. McQuade was sentenced to two years’ imprisonment, suspended for two years. She was also given 200 hours of unpaid work to be completed within 12 months, 20 days of rehabilitation activity and a 12 month disqualification from driving. Photo: Sussex Police
3. Locked up in Sussex: These are some of the criminals jailed in October 2024
A man who pretended to be a teenager in order to rape a teenage girl has been jailed. Oliver James, aged 29, contacted the victim on Snapchat and agreed to meet her in Newhaven. He claimed to be aged 16, then later told the girl he was 19, he was in fact 29. The victim, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, reported her experience and has been supported by specially-trained officers. James appeared for sentencing at Lewes Crown Court on October 29, and was jailed for eight years after admitting the charges of rape and sexual assault. He has been described as a 'dangerous paedophile' and is the subject of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order for life. The court was told how the incident happened on Friday, May 3 this year. The victim had agreed to meet James in woodland near Station Road, Denton, Newhaven, at approximately 7am. She told James she did not want to have sex with him. But he forced himself upon her and committed the rape, before leaving the area. The victim confided in a friend, and her mother then reported the matter to the police. James, formerly of Marine Drive, Bishopstone, was arrested then charged. He has been on remand since that time. Photo: Sussex Police
4. Locked up in Sussex: These are some of the criminals jailed in October 2024
A drink and drug driver who caused a fatal collision near Henfield has been sentenced. Shaun Mulligan lost control of a Renault Master scaffolding van travelling westbound on the A281. His vehicle struck a Suzuki Jimny driven by then 71-year-old Jennifer Allen travelling in the opposite direction. Tragically, Ms Allen was pronounced deceased at the scene. Witnesses described smelling alcohol on Mulligan’s breath as he remained trapped in the wreckage. A test three hours after the collision revealed he was still nearly twice the legal alcohol limit. He later told officers he had a 'glug' of vodka before driving. Empty vodka bottles were found inside Mulligan’s vehicle. At Lewes Crown Court on October 25, Mulligan, aged 48, of Seaside, Eastbourne, appeared for sentencing. He admitted causing death by careless driving while over the prescribed alcohol limit, and causing death by careless driving while over the prescribed drug limit. Mulligan was sentenced to five years in prison and was disqualified from driving for seven-and-a-half years. The court heard how the incident happened just after 4pm on November 6, 2022 between Henfield and Woodmancote. The previous night, Mulligan consumed cans of lager and sambuca shots, then did not eat breakfast the next day. The next day, he admitted that had a 'glug' of vodka from his van before visiting a family member. Then after leaving his family member, and going for something to eat, he had another drink from the bottle. A blood test taken three hours after the collision showed Mulligan had 159 milligrams (mg) of alcohol per litre of blood. The legal limit is 80mg of alcohol per litre of blood. He also tested for benzoylecgonine, the chemical breakdown of cocaine. He tested positive for 61 microgrammes (ugh) of the chemical per litre of blood. The legal limit is 50uhg of the chemical per litre of blood. Photo: Sussex Police