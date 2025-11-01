These are some of the most serious, high profile and prolific offenders who were jailed in the tenth month of 2025.
All information comes directly from Sussex Police.
A registered sex offender has been jailed after police discovered him sleeping in a van with an underage girl. Brandon Slater – who has an interim Sexual Risk Order – was outstanding for a court warrant, therefore police made enquiries to locate him. At about 11.30pm on September 5, officers from the Specialist Enforcement Unit (SEU) attended Chesswood Road in Worthing, where a Ford Transit van was discovered. Despite repeated calls to make himself known and exit the vehicle, Slater refused. Officers therefore began to force their way into the van, at which point Slater opened the rear doors, jumped down and sprinted away from the scene. But his efforts were short-lived, as SEU officers equipped with Tasers and a police dog detained him within a matter of seconds. Slater, 19, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with two counts of breaching a Sexual Risk Order. Specifically, the order prohibits him from contacting any female under the age of 18. Slater pleaded guilty to both offences at Worthing Magistrates’ Court on October 14, where he was sentenced to six months’ imprisonment. Photo: Sussex Police
A prolific shop thief has been jailed over his latest offences. Luke Wolf-England entered stores across Crawley and Horsham between August and October. He stole electrical items such as speakers and a turntable from HMV in Crawley, chocolate and meat from Tesco Express in Horsham, and multiple cans of Red Bull drinks from the Co-op in Langley Green. The offences were committed after he was issued with a community order by the courts in August after he admitted 38 offences across West Sussex. At Crawley Magistrates’ Court on October 23, Wolf-England, 31, of no fixed address, admitted a further 11 shop theft offences. He was jailed for nine months. The court was told how he entered stores and stole items, dating from August 24, just nine days after being sentenced to complete drug rehabilitation treatment in court. His thefts continued in September and into October, where he was identified on CCTV across multiple retailers, and he was arrested as a priority to tackle business crime. Photo: Sussex Police
A man who was sentenced for the rape of three vulnerable teenage girls in West Sussex can now be revealed. Sahil Ali used social media to contact the girls, using violence and threats to rape and sexually abuse them between 2022 and 2024. The offences were often committed in his car, where he would overpower the vulnerable girls. The 21-year-old stood trial and was found guilty at Lewes Crown Court on March 6 this year for seven counts of rape, one count of intentional strangulation, and one count of sexual assault by penetration. Ali, a British national, formerly of an address in West Sussex, was sentenced to 18 years in prison, with a further five years added on licence for dangerousness. This means he will not be released automatically half way through serving his sentence, but must serve a minimum of two thirds of his sentence before he can be considered for parole. He was placed on the sex offenders register indefinitely and a Sexual Harm Prevention Order, restricting his access to children and computer equipment, was also imposed until further order. The sentencing hearing was made on June 26 at Lewes Crown Court and initial reporting of the case outcome was delayed for legal reasons, but can now be revealed. Photo: Sussex Police