4 . Locked up in Sussex: These are some of the criminals jailed in October 2025

A man who was sentenced for the rape of three vulnerable teenage girls in West Sussex can now be revealed. Sahil Ali used social media to contact the girls, using violence and threats to rape and sexually abuse them between 2022 and 2024. The offences were often committed in his car, where he would overpower the vulnerable girls. The 21-year-old stood trial and was found guilty at Lewes Crown Court on March 6 this year for seven counts of rape, one count of intentional strangulation, and one count of sexual assault by penetration. Ali, a British national, formerly of an address in West Sussex, was sentenced to 18 years in prison, with a further five years added on licence for dangerousness. This means he will not be released automatically half way through serving his sentence, but must serve a minimum of two thirds of his sentence before he can be considered for parole. He was placed on the sex offenders register indefinitely and a Sexual Harm Prevention Order, restricting his access to children and computer equipment, was also imposed until further order. The sentencing hearing was made on June 26 at Lewes Crown Court and initial reporting of the case outcome was delayed for legal reasons, but can now be revealed. Photo: Sussex Police