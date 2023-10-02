2 . Locked up in Sussex: These are some of the criminals jailed in September 2023

Four men convicted of operating a county drugs line in East Sussex have been given prison sentences. Proactive police work from Brighton and Hove’s Community Investigation Team found two men – Reggie Gwyer, 22, of Harleston Road in Portsmouth, and Daniel Ghasemi, 37, of North Road in Brighton (pictured) – dealing drugs to the street community Manchester Street on September 7, 2022. Sussex Police said Ghasemi was arrested and found with a large amount of cash and a white Nokia phone. It received a call from a county line known as the BOSS line while officers were there, police added. The pair’s hotel room was searched and two more men – Shaun Harper, 30, of Braintree Road in Portsmouth, and Steven Tunbridge, 29, of Estella Road in Portsmouth – were found inside, Sussex Police confirmed. Inside the hotel room were more than 500 wraps of Class A drugs, cash and multiple mobile phones – one of which was found in the toilet in an apparent attempt to destroy it, Sussex Police added. All four were arrested and subsequently charged with being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin, Sussex Police confirmed. At Lewes Crown Court on Friday, September 15, Ghasemi was jailed for two years. Photo: Sussex Police