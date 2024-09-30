2 . Locked up in Sussex: These are some of the criminals jailed in September 2024

A driver who deliberately pursued and knocked over a motorcycle rider near Worthing has been sentenced. Darren Kay was angry at a motorcyclist filtering in traffic on the A259 at Ferring. He performed an undertake of vehicles in the outside lane in order to catch up with the rider. His vehicle then swerved towards the rider to knock him off. The rider, a 34-year-old man from Lancing, sustained life-changing injuries and was taken to hospital with a bleed on the brain. Kay, aged 53, admitted causing serious injury by dangerous driving at Lewes Crown Court on September 20. The court was told about how the incident happened at about 4.20pm on March 16 last year on the A259 at Ferring. Kay claimed to officers at the scene that he had not seen the motorcycle passing on his inside. But his own dashcam footage recorded how he had pursued the rider and said foul mouthed abuse at the moment of impact. Kay, formerly of Onslow Drive, Ferring, was sentenced to three years and two months in prison. He was disqualified from driving for four years and seven months. Photo: Sussex Police