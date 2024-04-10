Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Omar Edwards was travelling back from Jamaica to London Gatwick.

Police said Cabin crew issued warnings over him seizing items from other passengers’ seats, vaping on board, and grabbing refreshments.

Sussex Police said he repeatedly ignored the warnings about his behaviour, and assaulted one of the cabin crew workers.

An airline passenger has been sentenced over his abusive and violent behaviour on board a Gatwick-bound aircraft, Sussex Police have reported. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

His behaviour caused alarm and distress to other passengers, police added.

Sussex Police is sharing details about the case to raise awareness that abuse of cabin crew workers on board flights is not acceptable.

At Crawley Magistrates’ Court, Edwards was found guilty of behaving in a threatening, abusive, insulting and disorderly manner to cabin crew, contrary to the Air Navigation Order 2016, and assault.

Edwards, 26, a labourer of Medway Road, Bow, London, was sentenced to five months in prison.

He was also ordered to pay compensation of £2,400 to the victims on board, a £500 fine, and £675 court costs.

The court was told how the incidents happened on November 12 in 2022 on a return flight from Jamaica.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Edwards was first to board the aircraft, and was seen grabbing items from seats in an area of the aircraft he was not travelling in.

“He was challenged twice about this.

“Then he was spoken to by a cabin crew member after he was suspected of vaping in the toilet on board.

“It is illegal to use vapes as the batteries cause a risk of fire inside the aircraft.

“Edwards had previously been warned about vaping on board the outbound flight from London Gatwick.

“After being challenged, he became abusive and swore at cabin crew workers.

“He demanded a drink and was told to sit down, and a drink would be taken to him.

“But instead he snatched a carton of juice and tried to walk away.

“During the incident he then assaulted a cabin crew worker.”

Investigating officer Detective Constable Graham Gray from Gatwick CID said: “All abuse of cabin crew is unacceptable, it should not be seen as just a part of their job.

“Edwards’ behaviour was so poor that despite being given numerous warnings, he continued to ignore cabin crew.

“Indeed his behaviour was so poor that he was given an official written warning by the captain on board.