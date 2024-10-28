A drunk passenger who abused cabin crew and fellow travellers on board a flight has been sentenced.

Sussex Police said Harrison Tilson, 33, abused passengers and staff on board the aircraft from Palma in Mallorca to London Gatwick.

After drinking Champagne prior to boarding, he continued to drink red wine on board, the force added.

As he became intoxicated, police said he spilt alcohol on a fellow passenger.

Throughout the flight he refused to comply with instruction given by cabin crew.

Eventually he assaulted one cabin crew member when he was threatening to strike a fellow passenger who described his behaviour as a ‘disgrace’.

Sussex Police is releasing details of his conviction to highlight his unacceptable behaviour, and to demonstrate the law regarding alcohol intoxication on board aircraft.

At Lewes Crown Court on October 18, Tilson, a financial worker of Old Town, Lambeth, was sentenced for assault by beating, and for being drunk on board an aircraft contrary to the Air Navigation Order.

He was found guilty after an early trial at Crawley Magistrates’ Court.

The court was told how the incident happened on May 15, 2023. Tilson had attended a Triathlon event on the island of Mallorca.

Sussex Police said Tilson consumed three glasses of Champagne in the airport lounge prior to boarding.

He later consumed a further three glasses of red wine on board, the force added.

Police said his behaviour from the outset was rude and abusive, swearing at fellow passengers and crew.

When the aircraft landed, he ignored the instruction to stay seated and went to the toilet while the plane was taxiing to the terminal.

Sussex Police said he confronted a passenger on board, and as he motioned to strike the passenger, he struck a cabin crew worker who tried to intervene.

The cabin crew worker had to take a significant period off work to recover.

PC Sam Fee from Gatwick CID said: “It is an offence to get on board an aircraft while drunk.

“This case demonstrates the impact alcohol can have on your body. The impact increases when you are in the air, flying at a higher altitude and with a reduced air pressure.

“Tilson’s behaviour was appalling. No cabin crew worker should have to accept being abused and assaulted as simply part of the job.

“That is why we are determined to pursue prosecutions against those who break the law on board aircraft.

“For Tilson, this has proved to be an expensive case.

“It should act as a warning to all passengers about the risks of consuming alcohol before boarding a flight or while on board.”

The court imposed a two-year community order, where Tilson must complete 250 hours of unpaid work and ten rehabilitation activity requirement (RAR) sessions.

He was also ordered to pay £1,800 in compensation to the cabin crew worker and court costs of £1,500.