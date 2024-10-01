London Gatwick: Man charged with sexual assault following incident during flight

By Matt Pole
Published 1st Oct 2024, 13:49 BST
A man has been charged with sexual assault following an incident on a plane.

Officers were called at 4.53am on Saturday (September 28) to a report that a man had sexually assaulted a woman in her 20s while she was asleep on a flight from Doha, Qatar to Gatwick Airport, Crawley.

Sussex Police said Momade Jussab, 65, of Feltham, Hounslow was arrested when the flight landed and has now been charged with sexual assault.

He has been remanded in prison and is due to appear before Lewes Crown Court on October 28 to answer the charges, the force added.

Detective Inspector Darren Taylor said: “This incident must have been extremely traumatic for the victim, and she is being supported by specialist officers.

“Our team worked hard to secure a charge and remand for this sexual assault, which shows our zero tolerance and robust stance on sexual violence.”