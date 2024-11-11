Lorry driven 'at speed' into Sussex holiday park packed with families and children; driver 'too intoxicated to stand'

A man who drove his lorry 'at speed' into a busy Sussex holiday park, after colliding with a parked car, has been jailed.

Sussex Police said Janis Rimovics, 50, was 'more than three times the legal alcohol limit' when driving a 44-tonne articulated lorry in Church Lane, Pagham, in August this year.

Rimovics – of Station Estate Road, Feltham – ‘struck a parked vehicle’, police said.

A spokesperson added: “He then drove into a nearby holiday park which was busy with families and children on a busy Saturday evening during the summer holidays.

The driver was 'more than three times the legal alcohol limit', when driving a 44-tonne articulated lorry in Church Lane, Pagham, in August this year. Photo: Sussex PoliceThe driver was 'more than three times the legal alcohol limit', when driving a 44-tonne articulated lorry in Church Lane, Pagham, in August this year. Photo: Sussex Police
“Despite there being pedestrians, Rimovics continued to attempt to manoeuvre the lorry before members of the public persuaded him to give up.

“Rimovis smelt of alcohol and the police were called. When officers arrived, they found Rimovics too intoxicated to stand.

“Rimovics was arrested and charged with dangerous driving and driving over the alcohol limit.”

At Portsmouth Crown Court on October 18, he was sentenced to four months in prison and disqualified from driving for 18 months, police said.

Janis Rimovics, 50, was 'more than three times the legal alcohol limit', when driving a 44-tonne articulated lorry in Church Lane, Pagham, in August this year. Photo: Sussex PoliceJanis Rimovics, 50, was 'more than three times the legal alcohol limit', when driving a 44-tonne articulated lorry in Church Lane, Pagham, in August this year. Photo: Sussex Police
Police said the court heard how Rimovics struck a parked car at about 8.45pm on August 25.

“He then drove off at speed into a holiday park,” the spokesperson added. “He tried to reverse his vehicle out of a dead end but was unable to complete the manoeuvre, and then fell asleep in his cab.

“Officers took him to custody, where he provided a breath sample.

“Rimovics provided breath alcohol reading of 128 microgrammes (μg) of alcohol per 100 millilitres (ml) of breath. The legal limit is 35 micrograms of alcohol per 100ml of breath.”

Officers found empty vodka bottles inside the cab of his HGV, police said. Photo: Sussex PoliceOfficers found empty vodka bottles inside the cab of his HGV, police said. Photo: Sussex Police
Officers found empty vodka bottles inside the cab of his HGV, police said.

Speaking after the case, acting sergeant Steven Lambeth from the Roads Policing Unit said: “Rimovics was in charge of a large lorry while more than three times the legal alcohol limit.

“He was in no fit state to drive and was barely able to stand, let alone drive a vehicle, when he arrived in custody.

“Drink-driving is one of the main reasons why people are killed or seriously injured on our roads.

“Rimovics posed a serious risk not only to himself, but to every other road user, he is lucky not to have caused serious harm that night.

“We are pleased that a dangerous driver has been taken off our roads.”

