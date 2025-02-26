A lorry driver has been fined £300 by Sussex Police after officers in Rother found the vehicle to exceed its permitted weight limit.

Officers conduced the road safety initiative on Monday, February 24 along the A21.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police added: “We conducted a road safety initiative along the A21, focusing on driver education and vehicle compliance at Johns Cross.

“In a collaborative effort, Rother Neighbourhood Officers partnered with the Roads Policing Unit to deliver crucial safety messages to motorists.

“One significant intervention involved a scaffolding lorry that exceeded its permitted weight limit by one tonne. This situation perfectly illustrates why vehicle weight restrictions are crucial for road safety:

• Overloaded vehicles require longer stopping distances

• Excess weight puts dangerous strain on brakes and tyres

• Heavy loads can affect vehicle stability and handling

“The driver received a £300 fine and comprehensive guidance about the dangers of exceeding vehicle weight limits. For safety reasons, the excess load was removed, requiring the driver to make a separate journey to collect it—a practical lesson in the importance of proper load management.

“Throughout the operation, we spoke with numerous motorists, emphasising that road safety is a shared responsibility. This educational initiative reinforces our ongoing commitment to road safety through prevention, education, and when necessary, enforcement.”