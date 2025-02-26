Lorry driver fined £300 after exceeding weight limit on Hastings road
Officers conduced the road safety initiative on Monday, February 24 along the A21.
A spokesperson for Sussex Police added: “We conducted a road safety initiative along the A21, focusing on driver education and vehicle compliance at Johns Cross.
“In a collaborative effort, Rother Neighbourhood Officers partnered with the Roads Policing Unit to deliver crucial safety messages to motorists.
“One significant intervention involved a scaffolding lorry that exceeded its permitted weight limit by one tonne. This situation perfectly illustrates why vehicle weight restrictions are crucial for road safety:
• Overloaded vehicles require longer stopping distances
• Excess weight puts dangerous strain on brakes and tyres
• Heavy loads can affect vehicle stability and handling
“The driver received a £300 fine and comprehensive guidance about the dangers of exceeding vehicle weight limits. For safety reasons, the excess load was removed, requiring the driver to make a separate journey to collect it—a practical lesson in the importance of proper load management.
“Throughout the operation, we spoke with numerous motorists, emphasising that road safety is a shared responsibility. This educational initiative reinforces our ongoing commitment to road safety through prevention, education, and when necessary, enforcement.”