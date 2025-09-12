A man who caused a serious collision on the M23 has been convicted of dangerous driving and jailed.

Police were called to reports of a four-vehicle collision on the M23 Southbound, Crawley, around 1pm on October 14, 2024.

Sussex Police said one vehicle had overturned on its roof.

Police said the driver of a Ford Transit van, Jordan Briggs, 38, from Hampton, Middlesex, was arrested after presenting to officers at the scene as unfit to drive.

Tests later confirmed he had cocaine, morphine, and THC in his system.

Sussex Police said two of the other drivers involved in the collision suffered serious injuries, while one other driver suffered minor injuries.

Dashcam footage showed Briggs driving dangerously before the collision, weaving between lanes, travelling at high speed, before failing to react to stationary traffic and colliding with another vehicle.

He was later charged with two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

On Thursday, September 4, Briggs appeared at Lewes Crown Court and was sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison and disqualified from driving for four years.

PC Devlin, from the Sussex Roads Policing Unit, said: “This case highlights the dangers posed by drug impaired drivers.

“Driving while under the influence not only endangers lives but also carries serious consequences.

“We remain committed to identifying and removing such offenders from our roads.”