A man has been sentenced to prison after being convicted of causing death by dangerous driving on the M25.

On April 18, 2021, 33-year-old Attila Radi and his fiancé were riding home from Surrey on their motorcycle.

Surrey Police said she later described the conditions as ‘perfect riding weather’ – clear, bright, and sunny – something that multiple witnesses agreed with when giving their accounts.

Attila was wearing a high vis jacket and his partner a high vis helmet, which clearly marked them out on the road.

Ashley McCabe killed a motorcyclist by driving dangerously on the M25. Picture courtesy of Surrey Police

At the same time as they were making their unhurried way home, a grey BMW 1 Series was seen by multiple people tailgating a white Audi S5 in lane four of the M25, heading anticlockwise towards Kent.

Between J7 and J6 of the M25, the driver of the BMW tried to undertake the Audi in lane 3 and collided with the Honda.

Despite Attila’s desperate efforts to keep control of the bike, the impact caused him to lose total control and he and his partner both came off.

Sadly, Attila was thrown into the central reservation and died instantly. Surrey Police said his partner landed in the carriageway and sustained only minor physical injuries.

Police said the driver of the BMW continued without stopping, filtering briefly back into lane 4 and then undertaking the Audi before making off at speed.

Ashley McCabe, 36, of Herne Bay, Kent was identified as the driver of the grey BMW and turned himself in at Herne Bay police station the following day, where he was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

In interview, McCabe admitted to being the driver of the grey BMW but denied seeing or colliding with the motorcycle.

However, on October 22, 2024, McCabe was sentenced to five years imprisonment, with a further five years on license for causing death by dangerous driving after previously being found guilty at Kingston Crown Court in July.

He has also been disqualified from driving for 15 years, Surrey Police added.

Investigating officer, DC Marlon Nolan, said; “The dangerous actions of McCabe led to the worst-case scenario and the completely avoidable death of Atilla Radi, which his loved ones will have to deal with for the rest of their lives.

“McCabe’s driving was described by other road users in the build-up to the collision as aggressive, dangerous, and intimidating, with a total disrespect for all other vehicles and people.

“McCabe will now have an extended time in prison to think about his actions and the life that was needlessly taken away.”