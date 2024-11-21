Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man who had used cannabis and cocaine before crashing his car on the M25, resulting in the deaths of two of his friends, has been jailed for 10 years at Guildford Crown Court.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Surrey Police said Daryll Henderson, 33, of Bristol in Somerset, pleaded guilty to two counts of causing death by dangerous driving and one count of causing serious injury by dangerous driving when he appeared at Guildford Crown Court in June.

The collision, which took place on the M25 at Bletchingley near the junction with the M23 in the early hours of February 23, 2023, tragically resulted in the deaths of front seat passenger Jamie Baines, 31, and rear seat passenger Mohammed Quereshi, 29, both from Bristol in Somerset.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Surrey Police said Henderson and a second rear seat passenger also suffered serious injuries and were treated at St George’s Hospital in Tooting.

A man who had used cannabis and cocaine before crashing his car on the M25, resulting in the deaths of two of his friends, has been jailed for 10 years at Guildford Crown Court. Picture courtesy of Google

Police said Henderson was driving his blue Mercedes A Class when he lost control and collided with a fence and a tree, before crashing into a lamp post.

The motorway was blocked for more than eight hours while emergency services dealt with the incident, resulting in severe delays and disruption.

A blood sample taken from Henderson following the collision showed that he was over the legal limit for both cocaine and cannabis, the force added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the interview, he admitted to being the driver, but could not provide any details about the circumstances of the collision.

He also admitted to smoking cannabis with his friends in the car prior to the collision.

Detective Constable Matthew Lloyd, from Surrey Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Firstly, I would like to extend my deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and to the victim who suffered serious injuries.

“Henderson knowingly got behind the wheel after taking both cannabis and cocaine and then lost control of his car, resulting in the tragic and senseless deaths of two of his friends, with another one left seriously injured.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Henderson’s decision has robbed two families of their sons, and the life of the passenger who survived will never be the same.

“Henderson is also now facing 10 years behind bars.

“The message cannot be stated enough – do not take drugs and drive. The consequences of doing so can be devastating.”