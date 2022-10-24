An outbuilding at a property in Edenbridge Road, Hartfield, was broken into in the early hours of September 21 and items including a Mountfield ride-on lawnmower and two Honda quad bikes were taken from inside, police reported.

Sussex Police said that other stolen items include a Billy Goat KV601 leaf and litter vacuum, Stihl long-reach hedge trimmer, Stihl loop handle strimmer, Stihl cordless 12-inch battery chainsaw, Stihl leaf blower and vacuum, steel quick cutter and a water sump pump for pond.

The total value of the machinery stolen is believed to be in excess of £9,000. This is in addition to the cost of repairing damage caused to the outbuilding by forced entry.

Police are investigating a burglary in which garden machinery worth thousands of pounds was stolen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers investigating the burglary would like to speak to any witnesses, including anyone who saw any suspicious behaviour in the area around that time or anyone who has seen items similar to those listed above being offered for sale.