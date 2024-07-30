Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Magic mushrooms were among a number of illegal drugs seized by police in raids across East Sussex, police said.

Sussex Police, alongside officers from Merseyside Police’s Project Medusa team, said it carried out a number of county line drug warrants in the county.

Three people were also arrested, police added.

A police spokesperson said: “On July 23, 24 and 25, officers carried out warrants and searches across Brighton and Hastings, aimed at disrupting the supply of illegal drugs ahead of Brighton Pride which takes place between August 3 and 4, as well as other events taking place across the busy summer period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Vapes seized by police. Picture: Sussex Police

“Merseyside’s Project Medusa team, introduced in 2019 to tackle county lines drug dealing and the criminal exploitation of young people and vulnerable adults, regularly deploy to other force areas to target criminality.

“On Tuesday, July 23, a warrant was executed in the Brighton area which led to the arrest of a 29-year-old man from Brighton on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class B drugs. Cannabis was also seized.

“On Wednesday, July 24, searches took place in the Brighton and Saltdean areas. A 36-year-old man from Brighton was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A and Class B drugs. Officers seized mushrooms – commonly known as magic mushrooms – cannabis, cannabis edibles and cannabis vapes.

“On Thursday, July 25, officers searching the Hastings area arrested a 16-year-old local boy on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class B drugs. Cannabis and vapes were seized by officers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cannabis seized by police. Picture: Sussex Police

“All three have been released on bail, pending further investigation.”

Detective Sergeant Mark Pinder from Sussex Police said: “This operation is very important on the lead up to a very busy summer period to ensure we disrupt county drug lines.

“The joint operation between Sussex and Merseyside’s Project Medusa team was a success.

“We take this extra step every year to ensure not only festival goers but local residents are safe from any drug crime, and this year was no different.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cannabis seized by police. Picture: Sussex Police

Detective Sergeant Kieran Connolly from Merseyside Police said: “This joint operation with Sussex Police resulted in three arrests and a significant amount of Class A and B drugs seized across the city ahead of Pride next weekend.

“The results from this joint operation showcase the success of working together with other forces to tackle drug supply and remove illegal drugs from circulation.