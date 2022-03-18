Magistrates Court results for the Crawley area

Josh Levett, 28, of Carters Way, Wisborough Green, Billingshurst, pleaded guilty to driving a Honda vehicle on the A29, at Stane Street, Pulborough, on August 2, last year, with cannabis in his blood stream. He was banned from driving for one year and fined £120.

Zoe Cartwright, 45, of West Park Crescent, Burgess Hill, pleaded guilty to driving a Peugeot vehicle on Keymer Road, Hassocks, on November 15, with the controlled drug Benzoylecgonine in her blood stream. She was fined £120 and banned from driving for one year.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Asa Holman, 32, of Parish Lane, Crawley, pleaded guilty to driving a Peugeot vehicle on Ifield Drive, Crawley, on May 20, while disqualified from driving. He also pleaded guilty to driving with cannabis and the controlled drug Benzoylecgonine in his blood stream, and guilty to driving with no insurance at Crawley on the same date. He was fined £360 and banned from driving for one year.

Scales of justice SUS-220318-081227001

Simon Mitchell, 48, of The Meadow, Copthorne, Crawley, pleaded guilty to driving a Vauxhall vehicle on Southgate Avenue, Crawley, on September 23, with cocaine and the controlled drug Benzoylecgonine in his blood stream. He was fined £120 and banned from driving for one year.

Danny Holley, 28, of Lexden Road, Seaford, pleaded guilty to driving a Ford vehicle on Northgate Avenue, Crawley, on October 20, last year, with cannabis in his blood stream. He also pleaded guilty to driving with no licence or insurance at Crawley on the same date. He was fined £323 and banned from driving for three years.

Bruno Biancolli, 42, of Grayscroft Road, Lambeth, London, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in a public place at Gatwick Airport on December 23, last year. He was fined £107.

Hristo Tsvyatkov, 34, of Seaford Road, Crawley, pleaded guilty to driving a Ford Fiesta on Weighbridge Road, Handcross, on December 23, while over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 56 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. Sentencing was adjourned. He was released on unconditional bail.

Jack Martin-Linsley, 25, of Neale Close, East Grinstead, pleaded guilty to driving a Volkswagen Golf on the A22 at Station Road, East Grinstead, on December 16, while more than twice over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 90 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He also pleaded guilty to driving with no licence at East Grinstead on the same date. He was banned from driving for 23 months and fined £1,024.

Remzi Zyberaj, 28, of Keymer Road, Burgess Hill, pleaded guilty to pursuing a course of conduct that amounted to the stalking of a woman by sending her messages, driving by her home, approaching her in public and following her in his car. The offence took place at Burgess Hill between July 1 and August 1 last year. Sentencing was adjourned until March 23, for reports to be prepared. He was released on conditional bail.

February 22:

David Giles, 52, of Arun Valley Way, Faygate, Horsham, pleaded guilty to driving a BMW vehicle on the M23, at Gatwick, on August 18, last year, without due care and attention. He was fined £384 and his driving record was endorsed with five penalty points.

Vikas Chopra, 39, of Dyson Walk, Crawley, pleaded guilty to driving a Hyundai vehicle on Eddington Hill, Crawley, on December 25, while over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 56 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. Sentencing was adjourned until July 5. He was remanded on unconditional bail.

February 23:

Stephen Fermer, 59, of Dawn Crescent, Upper Beeding, was found guilty of installing equipment with the intention of enabling himself, for the purpose of obtaining sexual gratification, to observe another person doing a private act, knowing that person did not consent to being observed, The offence took place at Steyning on November 13, 2020. He was sentenced to 18 weeks in prison, suspended for two years. The court made a community order with a requirement of 150 hours of unpaid work. The court made a five year Sexual Harm Prevention Order. He was ordered to pay £650 in prosecution costs.

Grant Hosegood, 27, of Northern Platt, Haywards Heath, pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle on Selsfield Road, Turners Hill, Crawley, on January 26, while twice over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 75 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He also pleaded guilty to driving with no licence or insurance at Turners Hill, on the same date. He was banned from driving for three years. The court made a community order with a requirement to abstain from drinking alcohol for 60 days, He was fined £150.

Claire Smith, 31, of Tamar Close, Maidenbower, Crawley, pleaded guilty to driving a Vauxhall vehicle on the M23 at Crawley, on April 18, last year, while disqualified from driving. She also pleaded guilty to driving with no insurance at Crawley on the same date. Sentencing was adjourned until March 30. She was released on unconditional bail.