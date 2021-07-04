Magistrates Court results for the Eastbourne area

May 26:

Steven Netschepir, 67, of St Marys Avenue, Hailsham, pleaded guilty to driving a Ford vehicle on Hailsham High Street, on March 23, while twice over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 72 micrograms. The legal limit is 35 micrograms. He was fined £120 and banned from driving for 20 months.

June 2:

Thomas Bowden, 21, of Linden Close, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to driving a Ford Fiesta on Brodrick Road, on April 10, while over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 65 micrograms. The legal limit is 35 micrograms. He was fined £300 and banned from driving for 17 months.

Ionut Popesco, 25, of Nassau Drive, Crowborough, pleaded guilty to driving a Renault vehicle on Spring Lodge Close, Eastbourne, on October 11, last year, with the controlled drug benzoylecgonine in his blood stream. He was fined £200 and banned from driving for one year.

Edward Monnington, 27, of Firle Bostal, Firle, pleaded guilty to driving a Landrover Discovery on Arundel Road, Eastbourne, on April 11, while more than twice over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 85 micrograms. The legal limit is 35 micrograms. He was fined £40 and banned from driving for 20 months.

Alan Hollis, 42, of Mill Lane, Carlshalton, Surrey, pleaded guilty to three charges of assaulting a police officer. The offences took place at Eastbourne on January 3. He pleaded guilty to stealing alcohol from McColl Ltd, at Queens Parade, Eastbourne on January 2 and to using threatening behaviour at Queens Parade on the same date. He pleaded guilty to damaging a cell at Eastbourne custody centre, on January 2, by smearing human faeces and to damaging a cell on January 3 by using handcuffs to strip paint from the walls. The court made a community order with an eight-week electronically monitored curfew between 7pm and 7am.

Gavin Horsley, 32, of Plymouth Close, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to driving a Vauxhall Astra on Pembury Road, Eastbourne, on April 13, while twice over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 71 micrograms. The legal limit is 35 micrograms. He was fined £250 and banned from driving for 18 months.

Panayiotis Massos, 19, of Pear Tree Walk, Waltham Cross, Hertfordshire, pleaded guilty to driving a VW Golf on Royal Parade, Eastbourne, on October 14, last year, while disqualified from driving. He also pleaded guilty to driving on Royal Parade with cannabis in his bloodstream and driving with no insurance on the same date. Sentencing was adjourned until September 8, for reports to be prepared. He was released on unconditional bail. Magistrates made an interim driving ban.

Tuan Will, 32, of Upperton Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle on Eastbourne Road, Polegate, on February 7, while nearly three times over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 104 micrograms. The legal limit is 35 micrograms. The court made a community order with a requirement of 80 hours of unpaid work and banned him from driving for two years.

David Bailey, 79, of Port Road, Eastbourne, indicated a guilty plea to stealing display items, worth £320, belonging to Waitrose at Worthing on March 24. He also indicated a guilty plea to stealing display items, worth £847.67, belonging to Waitrose at Worthing on March 26. Sentencing was adjourned to September 22, for reports to be prepared. He was released on unconditional bail.